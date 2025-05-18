Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer

USAfricaonline.com

The immediate former President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his personal office stated on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” announced in a statement. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

It noted that “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Biden, who is 82 years old, is the oldest president in U.S. history.

A short while ago, his successor, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stated they were “saddened to hear about” Biden’s diagnosis. They added

“We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Biden’s former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff said they are keeping the former first couple “in our hearts and prayers.” She noted that “Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery,” Harris wrote on X.