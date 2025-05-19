Kenneth Okonkwo slams APC defections, urges united opposition for 2027

Kenneth Okonkwo, former spokesperson for the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential campaign, has sharply criticized recent defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as emblematic of Nigeria’s unstable political culture and warning of its consequences for democratic integrity.

Speaking during an interview with ARISE News on Monday, Okonkwo condemned a recent APC defection rally held in Delta State, calling out the presence of individuals he claimed have questionable records.

“You have seen the drama on the official defection to APC,” he said. “On that podium, you saw men convicted by the Supreme Court for bribery and corruption in dollars in the name of integrity.”

He went further to criticize several prominent figures in attendance, alleging that some are currently facing corruption charges, while others have effectively evaded justice.

He claimed their “surname [is] now classified as dollar,” and described the APC gathering as “a subset of professional criminals made up of suspects, accused, and convicts.”

Okonkwo also employed a vivid metaphor to characterize what he sees as the ideological inconsistency and opportunism of many APC politicians:

“That Palmwine, if you don’t refrigerate it, can change taste more than 20 times in a day… These are politicians that are unstable like water.” He added, referring to them as “Palmwine politicians” — individuals who constantly shift allegiances and ideologies for personal gain.

Turning to the broader political future, Okonkwo emphasized the importance of unity among Nigeria’s opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections. He pointed to the 2023 elections as a cautionary tale, where he believes the fragmentation of the opposition helped the ruling party secure victory with a minority of the total vote.

“The election of 2027 is going to be between the people of Nigeria and the ruling party,” he stated. “There is a saying that your biggest teacher is your last mistake. In 2023, the opposition made the mistake of dividing themselves.”

He urged opposition figures to put aside personal ambitions and form a cohesive alliance grounded in sound values and public service.

“Nigerians must come together. The opposition must set their house in order and take out this government that has become a scourge on the Nigerian people,” he said, adding that any alliance must be based on “integrity, character, learning, and knowledge.”

On the rumoured alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, Okonkwo took a diplomatic approach. Rather than endorsing any backroom agreement, he emphasized democratic transparency.

“Whoever believes that he’s qualified to be president should submit himself for a free and fair primary election,” he asserted. “I wouldn’t want anybody to come out and say, ‘I was pressured to give up my ambition.’ Let the people decide.”

Reflecting on the Labour Party’s identity, Okonkwo reaffirmed its ideological roots in workers’ advocacy, good governance, and adherence to the rule of law. However, he acknowledged that the influx of new members during the 2023 campaign diluted its ideological focus.

When asked about his current political affiliation, Okonkwo disclosed that he is actively involved in coalition discussions but has not committed to any particular party.

“I am part of the talks,” he confirmed. “When I leave a party, I go into negotiation because I have to be sure which party is truly interested in the security and welfare of Nigerians.”

He concluded with a forward-looking message aimed at restoring public hope: