Dele Momodu @ 65: Between journalism and politics; setting the records straight. By Bolaji O. Akinyemi

Recently Lere Olayinka took a swipe at Dele Momodu in a bit to stigmatize the reputation of an enigmatic journalist cum author whose works inspired many a writer in the Nigerian space, including myself!

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has made several critical remarks about veteran journalist Dele Momodu, questioning his professional credentials and motivations.

Olayinka has challenged Momodu’s status as a journalist, suggesting that his academic background in Yoruba studies does not align with the formal qualifications typically associated with journalism.

He implied that Momodu’s career trajectory might have been more suited to teaching or traditional practices, given his educational background.

Olayinka did a good job at bullying Momodu away from Wike. In response to Momodu’s criticisms of Wike’s role in the political crisis in Rivers State, Olayinka admonished Momodu to “criticize with sense,” implying that Momodu’s commentary lacked depth and understanding!

These exchanges have sparked a broader discussion about the qualifications necessary to be considered a journalist in Nigeria.

Some commentators argue that formal education and certification are essential for maintaining professional standards in journalism!

Despite the criticisms, Dele Momodu’s contributions to the media in Nigeria and his advocacy for democracy remain significant. The debate underscores ongoing conversations about professionalism and ethics in journalism.

I chose to write this not because of Dele Momodu (aka Bob Dee) or Lere Olayinka, but to draw attention to a line of deference that exists between pure journalistic practice and political propaganda that has become a component of the practice of public speaking and writing for political exigencies.

Lere Olayinka knows, like he knows his name, that Bob Dee is a media model even to Lere Olayinka himself in the practice of journalism. I am neither in the class of either of them: if the contribution of Bob Dee to journalism by Olayinka’s rating is not optimal enough to qualify as one, then I’m better in contentment with the thoughts of being a speaker and a writer.

That rating is by grace from God who gave the mouth for us to speak and the hands for us to write.

Lere Olayinka therefore needs not worry himself about responding to a roadside journalist dignified by the absence of objective practices that was prevalent in the 1980s and 1990s.

This republic birthed the shift as many frontliners became spokespersons and media aides to political office holders; elected and appointed, paving way for diminishing returns in objective speakings and writings that focuses on Nation Building.

I have become what I have, earning commendations from Bob Dee, who at our first meeting said my writings are doctoral. That was humbling for a man whose only earthly qualification is a farmer, dignified by the honour of God’s calling after the Aaronic order fulfilled in Christ, which no man can take to himself.

A man who is passionate about seeing a better and greater country equipped himself as a writer of the Apostolic order in nation building, harping on the inspired word, “by the sword of the scribe, the battle shall be won”!

But for the practice of journalism within a politically service-focused delivery, Lere’s opinion about Bob Dee would have been different. Lere Olayinka is a seasoned journalist and communications expert with extensive experience in public relations, media management, and political communications. Olayinka has worked as a media aide to prominent politicians, including former governors Segun Oni and Ayo Fayose. His journalistic acumen and ability to analyze facts for media relevance have been notable in his career.

Lere’s effective public communication stands him out!

Olayinka has expertise in data probing, fact analysis, and formulating media content.

He is too informed not to know the contributions of Bob Dee to Journalism in Nigeria.

Lere’s adept crisis/risk communications experience came to bear at selling his principal, necessitating the swipe he took at Bob Dee.

When the job to be done is shaping narratives in the media, particularly on social media, Olayinka is one of the best at it!

Olayinka, within the chamber of his conscience without political inclination knows the crucial role that Bob Dee has played at redefining Journalism, particularly the evolution of the entertainment brand of Journalism!

Have you wondered why Bob Dee never bothered to respond to Olayinka? It is what it is; a man on duty of protecting the bakery where bread is baked for himself and his family.

Dele Momodu is a mogul in the business of Journalism. You have done well for yourself, your family and journalism that brought you to the limelight!

May 16, 2025, marked the 65th birth anniversary of Chief Dele Momodu, a towering figure in Nigerian journalism, whose groundbreaking contributions have left an indelible mark on the media landscape.

As a trailblazer in journalism, Dele Momodu’s journey into the arena began after obtaining a degree in Yoruba and a master’s in English Literature from Obafemi Awolowo University. His career took off at African Concord magazine in 1988, where he quickly rose through the ranks, later becoming the highest-paid editor in Nigeria at Classique magazine!

In 1996, while in exile in the United Kingdom due to political persecution of a military regime, Momodu’s ingenious creative abilities founded Ovation International, a celebrity magazine that showcased African excellence and became the continent’s only bilingual publication, printed in both English and French. What else would anyone need from a photo album that became a continental delight and the pass time read of African Elite class?

The story of those who championed democracy and Free Press can never be complete without erking Bob Dee’s name in gold!

Reading Lere Olayinka’s birthday wishes to Dele Momodu at 65 further exposes him to what is at play; a piper playing the tune his master’s paid for. How do you choose a man’s 65th birthday to say, “happy 65th birthday to trained Babalawo, Egbon Dele Momodu. More years in good health”. Re-echoing an unacceptable conclusion drawn through propaganda finally gave it out.

Momodu’s commitment to democracy was evident during Nigeria’s military era. He was arrested and detained for his pro-democratic views following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Accused of being associated with the pirate radio station, Radio Kudirat, he fled Nigeria, spending three years in exile before returning after the deaths of Abacha and MKO Abiola!

Dele Momodu’s 65th birthday was celebrated with grandeur at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, attended by dignitaries, family, and friends. The event featured musical performances, heartfelt tributes, and the cutting of a golden-hued birthday cake, symbolizing his achievements and elegance.

At 65, Dele Momodu’s legacy as a journalist, publisher and advocate for democracy continues to inspire many across Africa and beyond!

Veteran journalist and media entrepreneur Dele Momodu, in what is looking like a personal 65 birthday gift recently celebrated the completion of his dream Country home in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State!

The unveiling of the residence, named Jacob & Joseph Villa, coincided with his 65th birthday, marking a significant personal milestone.

The grand opening was a festive occasion, attended by family, friends, and dignitaries. The event featured cultural performances and heartfelt tributes, reflecting Momodu’s deep connection to his roots and his commitment to celebrating African heritage.

Momodu shared glimpses of his new home on social media, emphasizing its significance as a symbol of perseverance and vision!

He remarked, “This is not Banana Island Lagos but my country home in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government, Edo State,” highlighting the pride he takes in his hometown and the fulfillment of a long-held aspiration.

The completion of Jacob & Joseph Villa stands as a testament to Dele Momodu’s enduring legacy and his dedication to honoring his heritage.

In Ihievbe stood, not just in picture, but a distinguishing monument, an attestation to a life of hard work given to Journalism and the faithfulness of God who didn’t deny Dele Momodu’s toils and tills in the practice of Journalism!

Happy birthday Egbon Dele Momodu, may you remain an inspiration to generations yet to come into journalism!

Congratulations!

