Nigeria, is it too little, too late? By Theophilus Y. Danjuma 

Theophilus Y. Danjuma, a retired Nigerian army General and oil and gas billionaire, made this speech in April 2025. For several years, his immediate community and State remained the target and victims of radical Jihadists and bandits.

I want to begin with History. Most people have heard the phrase: – “Too little, too late,”- but very few know the origin of that phrase and what it was actually created to serve.

In the 1930’s – 40s the world moved on precariously and dangerously, tethering and staggering on the path of self-destruction. The wicked were on the march and full of courage and conviction while the righteous majority were racked with indecision, fear, selfishness and utter indifference. The forces of tyranny were on the wings making dramatic gains while there was no courage or political will on the other side to challenge them.

Just as it is now in our nation.

Nazism was already establishing its tentacles in Germany with Hitler surrounded by the adoration of a nation of culture that has lost its way. Fascism was taking hold and consolidating itself in Italy with Mussolini daring anyone to cross his path. In Asia the Japanese, the Red Dragon, was building a formidable arsenal and stronghold, a military – industrial complex to form the tripod of evil.

Against all these formidable forces the Free World had nothing except Appeasement from Britain, Indecision from America and a Soviet Union shackled by an ideology that is good on paper but never worked on ground, struggling with a large restless population it was unable to feed.

Thus against Germany’s Nazism, Italian Fascism and Japanese Militarism which constituted the Axial Powers, the Free World had no answer or nothing to meet them.

There was little courage and even much more little leadership in the Free World to confront the rampaging hordes of wickedness threatening to enslave the world.

It was in this very season that the phrase “Too Little, Too Late’ was coined to show the lack of leadership and courage in the Free World. That phrase represents “the poverty of courage and creative leadership”, of combat men and materials to face the rampaging hordes of naked outright fascistic terrorism assaulting the world. Just as it now is in our dear nation.

No leadership. No courage. No conviction. Except among the fascists.

In 1938 it was Czechoslovakia and Austria where Hitler marched and swallowed in the face of British Appeasement.

In 1939 it was the turn of Poland. Hitler took over Poland with spoken words, without firing a shot. He was an orator.

In 1940 it was the turn of France, Belgium and Holland.

And finally on Sunday morning December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor, America got the message. In the following Spring 1942 in the Philippines Japanese Militarism came with full force and wiped out an entire torpedo fleet causing the fall of Beaten and Conequidor and forcing Gen. MacArthur to retreat to Australia – all the men of the tiny fleet wiped out.

America got the message. Indecision is a decision. Refusing to fight and confront the enemy and a threat is itself a decision to submit to his tyranny.

Britain at last got the message: You don’t appease the devil or a monster; you confront him.

From 1938-41 there was too little courage and leadership in the world to face the threat. By the time the Free world would now come together to confront the enemy it was too late. 60 million souls had to perish to stop the tripod of evil led by Adolf Hitler. But if the threat had been confronted in 1938 more lives wouldn’t have been wasted. Military experts estimated that at the most, 30,000 lives might have been lost to stop Hitler in 1938; but it was not done. So the war that Chamberlain feared eventually came and now 60 million lives had to perish.

Too little, too late.

These were the lessons of the World War but do we really learn? History is not only a faithful record of the past, it is also a prophecy of what is coming.

Today I see the same thing, the same processes at work in our nation. The same forces, the same strategies and shenanigans. And just like in the Free World of the 1930’s there is no leadership, courage and conviction. While the forces of enslavers, tyranny are growing in their actions and bravery the forces of freedom are in disarray and unsure of even what action to take.

Last year the NBS gave us to know that banditry and kidnapping are the most lucrative trades in Nigeria before the report was pulled down by hackers. The wise will understand.

At least we all can now see that insecurity has worsened. Farmers are now in danger and their farms in more danger.

Few weeks ago the Afenifere Youth leader was captured on his way to Abuja around Akoko, one of the most dangerous spots and staging post of bandits and kidnappers. He wasn’t released until his wife paid N17 million naira.

Few days ago the same bandits or herdsmen went to a community farm in Ondo State and killed 20 persons. The video was shown to all.

The latest video that touched me was that of herdsmen harvesting cassava in a Southeastern region to feed to their cows.

That is where we now are. Soon they will come to the cities and towns and to your houses to feed your foodstuffs to their cows and do what they like with your children and wives.

Just wait.

A monster is not stopped by persuasion, pleading or reason. Or even the appeal to Law. He is stopped only by what he believes in : Force.

When Hitler went to Czechoslovakia and Austria no one stopped him. The consequence: he proceeded to Poland, then to France… Belgium.

Before, the bandits were in the forest but now they operate from the highways. Now it is the farms and villages. Soon it will be your houses and right inside your towns.

In 2018 I warned the Yorubas about these and what to do. In 2020 I warned the entire Southerners ( and especially Yorubas) what steps they should take urgently. ( See *Something Has Happened to the Yoruba, 7 Dangerous Delusions Among Southerners* )

If they have heeded the lessons then it wouldn’t have escalated to this level.

Then there was little courage and leadership in Yoruba land. The politicians would not say anything not to jeopardise their chances.

Bola Tinubu would not say anything because his eyes were on 2023 just as he won’t say anything now because he is also focused on 2027. Human lives were expendables in 1941 when Macarthur retreated allowing a fleet to be wiped out; they are too now as the rulers keep silent in the face of tyranny.

I saw the report sent out by the Afenifere Youth leader asking for action now. He said the land has been encircled. So it is just now you are discovering that?

Poor you. Why didn’t you join me to magnify the call in 2018, 2019 to 2023? It is late now.

It is now you know that your forests are surrounded? It is now you know that you are encircled? Because it happened to you?

This is the first phase. They need to impoverish your people first by collecting their money through kidnapping to fund their jihadist army. They need to destroy your harvest to create famine so you won’t be able to fight when the D- Day comes. They need to instill fear into you to even step out of your house. Before they move to the last and final phase: attack or genocide. It happened in Turkey to the Armenians while the world was busy with the First World War and no one was watching. It could happen again.

These are the ways of the tyrants and they are on course. All these were clear to me as far back as 2018. I knew this won’t go away. I knew it would get worse.

Now time has been lost. Now unity of purpose is lacking.

Where is the leadership today in Yorubaland? Where is courage and proactive thinking in the nation? Indecision, self-seeking, personal glory, love of pleasure… indifference.

The Oyo House of Representatives member, Mrs Sadipe declared the other day that in her constituency farmers could no longer go to farms because herdsmen have wrecked havocs everywhere. Didn’t Yorubas hear her? Has there been any plan of action both then and now?

That is the modern Yoruba: no balls, no action, empty and loud- mouthed, lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God.

They are waiting for their traditional rulers.

The traditional rulers are waiting for the governors.

Governors are waiting for Tinubu.

Tinubu is waiting for 2027…

Some are waiting for Yoruba nation to defend themselves against attacks in their own land.

Soon you will end up where you are headed.

Few days ago the forces of tyranny made another gain, dramatic gain on our watch. The “Supreme Court of judicial bandits” in a judgement decided that a farmer Sunday Jackson who in an act of self-defense killed a Fulani assailant must die for – of all things – murder. Our judges said he should have fled rather than killing a Fulani man. They expected a man who eas wounded and stabbed on his leg to flee. This judgement would have been funny if it were not so pathetic.

In John Bunyan’s allegorical work, the masterpiece of all time, “Pilgrims Progress” we see how Christian and his companion were accosted when they got to Vanity Fair in the City of Vanity where they were arrested and brought before the judge of the Land whose name is Lord Hate-Good who sentenced them and confiscated their properties.

Democracy is now Vanity Fair and Nigeria is now the City of Vanity.

Lord Hate- Good is no more on the pages of imaginative Literature she now sit atop a Judas-iary backed by activist judges who make their own laws rather than interpret them. Judas loved his own nation more than his master and chose to betray the latter for the former; the judases in our Supreme Cult preferred to obey their puppet masters and let a nation go to blazes. They have therefore out- judas even Judas.

You now understand and can now make meaning all the curious judgments that has been coming from that Cult. Why number 4 had to be elevated to become number 1; why a candidate who did not contest an election had to be rewarded with a ticket to represent his party and why it is punishable, contrary to the Law of God and Nature, for a man to defend himself on his own land and within his own space. You now understand why all enemies and perceived enemies of the Fascist Regime has been receiving unfavorable judgments from Lord Hate-Good’s Court. The latest are Peter Odili and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. You will see worse things in the coming days.

Fascism is now on the march in our nation. Not just fascism but Islamofascism. The only organised forces and mobilized forces that I see today in Nigeria; the only coherent and raging power and the greatest threat to freedom today are the forces of fascism and Islamofascism in all their disguises, mutations and progression.

They have taken over the Judas-iary. They control the Legislature – a body full of nihilists, moral anarchists, scavengers, drug addicts, sex- slaves, fraudsters with a sprinkling of few principled men too few to make any change.

Need I talk of the Executhieves, the source and ocean of all pollution, defilement and unutterable vileness of the fountain of a nation? It took Nigerians 8 years to know that Buhari is not a democrat, how long will it take for Nigerians to discover that our man is more of a monarchist than a democrat?

Fascism is on course. All the arms of government are now taken. They owned and control the press – the corrupt and compromised press. They largely control the civil society and its “hacktivists” – that are all over the place but no where on ground. And they owned and control the religious elements of major religions.

This is the very kind of climate conducive for control and domination; and to the fascistic takeover of a nation and any society.

Democracy is dead. First it was in Lagos where security was withdrawn from an elected speaker to a deposed speaker and a legislative decision overturned by the whims of one man sitting in Abuja.

Now it is the turn of Rivers State where an elected governor, legislators, and all symbols of democracy, warts and all, have been disabled and a malleable legislature worse than even a footmat has rubber-stamped it by voice vote. And Madam Hate- Good’s Judas-iary will equally affirm the illegality if the courts are approached.

Fascism is on course. Osun State could be the next. And nothing will happen.

In the 1930’s – 40’s there was the tripod of Tyranny struggling to enslave the world. In 2025 Nigeria there is the tripod of evil working to ensnare freedom and compromise Nigerian Secularity. There is the Fascistic Authoritarianism of APC Government, the Sharia ideology of Fulani Oligarchy presently on course in some Northern states and thirdly, there are the Rogue Elements ( similar to Hitler’s Green Berets and Skinheads) consisting of Fulani bandits, herdsmen, terrorists, thugs, agberos etc., which the APC has never really fought and always treated with soft spots and respect. One ideology unites all of them at the top – Islamofascism. And they are working for the same goal at the end.

The Nazis started with burning books but later they burnt bodies and humans.

The Islamofascists of our nation started with breaking beer bottles and shutting hotels. Now they are shutting schools. Tomorrow they will shut churches and recreational centers and could arrest you one day if your beards are not long enough.

In 2018 I predicted this using the exact words. Has it not happened to us now?

In the 1930-40 there was a Roosevelt, a Churchill and a Stalin who finally rose up to challenge the rampaging forces of Fascism. In our nation today we have no Stalin, no Churchill, no Roosevelt, no Generals Patton or MacArthur.

NANS is lost to reactionary forces.

NBA is a toothless bulldog.

NUJ is sick and nigh to death.

NLC has lost its ideological bearing.

ASUU – radical ASUU is wounded in the field of battle and now war- weary and nurturing its wounds.

NMA and NSE ( doctors and engineers) rarely dabble into politics preferring to face their private matters.

The Opposition is in disarray assuming there is anything that could be called by that name. PDP is not different from APC. LP is still in the womb of formation.

The religious bodies are weak. CAN is morally weak. PFN has no ideology that can power a national liberation or frighten a demagogue. It was Martin Luther who said, “He is a man who can speak forcefully to men.” Such was Luther himself. Such was John Wesley, George Fox, William Wilberforce, John Calvin, Garrick Braide, William Harris, Joseph Babalola…. Alas, Nigerian Christianity has not a single man in the mold of such men listed above at this hour. I can’t find a single one on the horizon.

The only weapon and only thing left for Nigerians now is the Social Media which is also under assault of regulation and monitoring by the fascists in the Legislature

This is how an empire is lost; this is how civilization disappears from the radar. All the 26 civilizations studied by Professor Arnold Toynbee this was how they disappeared. They lost their spiritual initiative their zest, moral quality and creative element within their culture.

General Obasanjo said the other day that the traditional rulers have been taken over by drug addicts, fraudsters, sex- slaves.. The last pillar of culture and Cultural Renewal is lost. That is how nations die.

This is how a nation goes into slavery. This is how freedom is lost. It is not just because of the actions of the wicked but also because of the inactions, cowardice, lack of leadership and courage of the righteous majority. It is easy to lose freedom; it is not difficult to enslave liberty. Hitler disabled democracy within one month and few days in one of the most cultured nations on Earth. It is easy to lose liberty.

Now the forces of Fascism are united and have bared their fangs. They are marching on and what or who will stop them? What do we have to stop them?

Where is the courage? Where is the leadership? Have you heard even the Nigerian Governor’s Forum to say anything against an illegality perpetrated against one of their own?

In 1938 courage was too little, by 1945 it was too late.

In 2015, 2023 Nigeria it was too little. Will it be too late too for us?