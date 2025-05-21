Former DR Congo PM Matata sentenced to 10 years hard labour for corruption

A former prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Augustin Matata Ponyo, has been sentenced to ten years of forced labour after being found guilty of embezzling approximately $245 million in public funds. The ruling was delivered by the country’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday and also implicated Deogratias Mutombo, former governor of the central bank, who received a five-year sentence.

Matata, who led the DRC government between 2012 and 2016, was convicted in connection with funds allocated to a large-scale agricultural project intended to mitigate the nation’s persistent food insecurity. The Bukanga-Lonzo Agro-Industrial Park, described as one of Africa’s largest agricultural initiatives, was designed to create up to 22,000 jobs and relieve pressure on the 28 million Congolese people facing acute food shortages. However, significant financial discrepancies were uncovered by the country’s Inspectorate General of Finance in 2020.

Matata’s legal counsel condemned the verdict, telling Reuters the judgment was “unfair and politically motivated.”

Mutombo has not made any public statements regarding the court’s decision. Both men have also been barred from holding public office for five years following the completion of their sentences, according to AFP.

Prior to his tenure as prime minister, Matata served as the country’s finance minister and was commended by the International Monetary Fund for his role in stabilising the DRC’s economy. He currently leads the Leadership and Governance for Development party (LGD) and had initially declared his candidacy in the 2023 presidential election before withdrawing.

Forced labour, though controversial, remains a legal punitive measure under Congolese law when ordered by a court. The U.S. State Department notes its use as a legal criminal sanction in the country.

The high-profile case, ongoing for nearly four years, highlights longstanding concerns over corruption and mismanagement in one of Africa’s most resource-rich yet economically challenged nations.