Trump criticizes Putin over deadly drone barrage in Ukraine, calling him “crazy”

Amid a deadly surge in drone attacks by Russia on Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered an unusually harsh critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as “crazy” and warning that Moscow’s aggressive actions could ultimately lead to its downfall. Trump’s comments followed the launch of hundreds of Russian drones overnight, which resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians in Ukraine.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!” he added.

Trump’s statement marked a rare public condemnation of Putin, a leader he has often praised. However, the former president has recently expressed growing discontent with Russia’s role in ongoing, stalled peace talks with Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Sunday, Trump said he was “not happy” with Russia’s latest assault and indicated he was “absolutely” considering increased sanctions against Moscow.

“I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all,” Trump said.

Widespread Fear Amid Strikes

Ukraine’s emergency services described a climate of “terror” following two consecutive nights of intense Russian air raids, including attacks on Kyiv. Officials reported that children aged eight, 12, and 17 were among the dead in the Zhytomyr region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the strikes with an appeal for stronger global action.

“Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped,” Zelensky said on social media.

“The silence of America, the silence of others around the world only encourages Putin,” he said, adding: “Sanctions will certainly help.”

Trump, who has frequently criticized Zelensky in the past, reiterated his disapproval in his Truth Social post, suggesting the Ukrainian leader’s rhetoric was damaging.

“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” he said.

European officials joined the chorus of condemnation. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated, “Last night’s attacks again show Russia bent on more suffering and the annihilation of Ukraine,” while urging for “the strongest international pressure on Russia to stop this war.”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also denounced Moscow’s actions. “Putin does not want peace, he wants to carry on the war and we shouldn’t allow him to do this,” he said. “For this reason we will approve further sanctions at a European level.”

Largest Drone Assault Recorded

Ukraine’s military said Russian forces launched a record 298 drones overnight, of which 266 were attack drones. Air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat confirmed that 45 Russian missiles were also intercepted.

Fatalities were reported across several regions: four in Khmelnytskyi, four in Kyiv, and two in Mykolaiv. One resident of Markhalivka, near Kyiv, described the devastation: “We saw the whole street was on fire,” said 65-year-old Tetiana Iankovska.

Russia claimed its targets were part of Ukraine’s “military-industrial complex” and stated it had intercepted 110 Ukrainian drones. The previous night, Russian forces reportedly launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones, wounding at least 15 people.

In Russia, flights at several Moscow airports were temporarily halted due to Ukrainian drone activity, though no injuries were reported. Ukrainian authorities confirmed additional strikes overnight into Monday, though on a smaller scale. In Zaporizhzhia, two people were injured and a home was destroyed following a Russian attack on the village of Yurkivka, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

Major Prisoner Exchange Concludes

Despite the escalation in violence, both sides carried out a significant prisoner exchange over the weekend. Russia and Ukraine each returned 303 prisoners, concluding a swap agreement reached during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16.

This latest exchange, involving a total of 1,000 prisoners from each side, marks the largest such agreement since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

President Zelensky confirmed the completion of the swap. In the northern Chernigiv region, AFP reporters witnessed the return of visibly malnourished but jubilant Ukrainian prisoners waving to supporters as they arrived at a hospital.

Among them was 58-year-old Viktor Syvak, who had been held for 37 months after being captured in Mariupol. Reflecting on his release, Syvak said, “It’s impossible to describe. I can’t put it into words.”