Kenya endorses Morocco’s autonomy plan for western sahara

Kenya has formally endorsed Morocco’s proposal to grant autonomy to Western Sahara under its sovereignty, aligning itself with a growing list of African, Arab, and Western nations expressing support for Rabat’s stance in the decades-long territorial dispute.

The conflict over Western Sahara, which began in 1975, centers on competing claims between Morocco, asserting sovereignty over the region, and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks to establish an independent state in the desert territory.

Following bilateral talks in Rabat, both countries released a joint statement in which Kenya affirmed its backing of Morocco’s autonomy plan.

Kenya views the Moroccan plan as “the only credible and realistic solution and the sole sustainable approach,” the statement said.

The announcement coincided with Kenya’s inauguration of a new embassy in the Moroccan capital, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In a move to deepen cooperation, Morocco—one of the world’s leading producers of phosphates and fertilizers—has agreed to fast-track exports of soil nutrients to Kenya. The joint statement outlined further areas of collaboration, including renewable energy, tourism, fisheries, security, and cultural and religious initiatives.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita welcomed the development, describing Kenya’s support for the autonomy plan as a meaningful step in strengthening ties.

Kenya’s position on Western Sahara, which he called “the national cause,” helped add a new impetus to bilateral relations, Bourita told reporters.

Kenya, in turn, is seeking to expand its agricultural exports to Morocco, particularly tea, coffee, and fresh produce, in an effort to achieve more balanced trade.

“Kenya is looking to export more tea, coffee and fresh produce to Morocco to balance its trade,” Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said on his X account.

Additionally, Kenya expressed its support for a Moroccan initiative aimed at facilitating access to global trade for landlocked Sahel nations through Morocco’s Atlantic ports, according to the joint statement.