PDP leadership appeals for internal peace and party revival

In a bid to resolve ongoing internal conflicts within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) has made a passionate appeal for unity, reconciliation, and forgiveness among members. The call was made during the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, stressed the need for members to place the party’s collective interests above personal ambitions or disagreements.

“No ambition, grievance, and misunderstanding should ever be allowed to override the collective interests of the party and the hopes of Nigerians yearning for PDP return to national leadership,” he said.

Reflecting on the PDP’s journey, Wabara acknowledged that although the party had weathered numerous internal and external challenges—some of which were self-inflicted—it remained anchored in the shared aspiration for a democratic and prosperous Nigeria.

“The journey of PDP has been long, sometimes turbulent, but always deeply rooted in members collective aspirations for a united, democratic, and prosperous Nigeria,” he stated.

He highlighted the resilience of the party’s structures, the commitment of its members, and the loyalty of Nigerians who still view the PDP as a credible alternative for national transformation. However, he cautioned that the party must confront its divisions with sincerity.

“Divisions, mistrusts, and lingering grievances within our ranks have at times hampered our progress and blurred our vision,” Wabara said.

“As the party of the people, we must recommit to healing these wounds and restoring faith among our members.”

Describing reconciliation as both a political strategy and moral obligation, the BoT Chairman appealed to leaders at all levels—elders, youths, and stakeholders—to forgive and engage in open dialogue.

“As chairman of the board of trustees, the conscience of the party, I call on all of us leaders, elders, youths, and stakeholders to embrace reconciliation, not just as a political tactic, but as a moral imperative. We must open our hearts to forgive, to dialogue, and to debate,” he urged.

Wabara further called for a structured reconciliation effort to be led by respected party elders who would reach out to aggrieved members. He emphasized the need to welcome new ideas and members who align with the party’s values of justice, equity, and good governance.

“Let us strengthen our internal democracy, revamp our communication channels, and prioritise policies that directly touch the lives of everyday Nigerians,” he added.

He also encouraged the PDP to take initiative in presenting a credible national vision, not merely criticizing the current administration, but offering solutions.

“We must begin now to articulate a people-focused vision and present a credible opportunity, not just as critics of government, but as champions of the future,” he said.

“Let this 99th meeting be remembered as a turning point, a moment where we chose unity over division, hope over despair, and service over self-interest. Let us go back to the grassroots with a renewed spirit, a clear purpose, and a firm resolve to reclaim our place as the party that not only knows Nigeria, but truly loves Nigeria,” Wabara concluded.

Also addressing the NEC meeting, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, reaffirmed the loyalty of forum members, despite growing political pressures.

“We believe this is not the first time people left PDP and came back. I’m sure they will come back,” he stated, in reference to recent defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He maintained that the forum remained strong and dedicated to the party’s vision and progress.

In a similar vein, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro expressed the commitment of the PDP National Caucus to cooperate with all party organs in revitalising the PDP’s political strength. Dispelling fears of party collapse following recent defections, he projected confidence in the PDP’s future.

“While the defection of very senior members of the party must have a temporary setback, we believe that PDP, with its ideas, will definitely be the party to beat, even in 2027,” Moro said.

The meeting served as a platform for renewed hope within the PDP, as leaders reiterated the need for reconciliation, unity, and grassroots mobilisation in preparation for the future.