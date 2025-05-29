Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o: A towering figure in African literature and language. By Wole Adedoyin 

Adedoyin is the Acting President of the International Writers Association (IWA).

Special to USAfricaonline.com

It is with heavy hearts that the family of renowned Kenyan writer and intellectual, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, announces his passing on the morning of Wednesday, 28th May 2025.

A towering figure in African literature and a lifelong advocate for language, liberation, and justice, Ngũgĩ lived a full life and fought a good fight.

In accordance with his final wishes, the family encourages the public to celebrate his life, his work, and the ideals he passionately championed. “Rîa ratha na rîa thŭa. Tŭrî aira!” – Let there be both mourning and rejoicing.

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s literary legacy spans decades and continents, from his early novels like The River Between and A Grain of Wheat, to his later theoretical works such as Decolonising the Mind. His commitment to writing in African languages and confronting colonial legacies has left an indelible mark on global literature and postcolonial thought. He remained steadfast in his belief that culture and language are at the heart of true freedom.

The family has stated that details of his celebration of life will be announced soon by his son and family spokesperson, Nducu wa Ngugi. They expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support and asked that the world remember Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o not only for his passing, but for the enduring light of his life and legacy.