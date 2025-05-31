Biafra Memorial Day every May 30 will be celebrated by the Igbo, says WIC Chairman

World Igbo Congress (WIC) Heroes & Heroines Memorial Day Event; Chairman’s Remembrance reflections, on Friday, 30th May 2025, by WIC Chairman and one of its founding members, Dr. Festus Okere

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Ndi Igbo, Biafrans, Igbo neighbors, friends, and well-wishers, I welcome you on behalf of World Igbo Congress (WIC) – the umbrella organization of Ndi Igbo in diaspora, to this solemn event. I am Festus Okere, Chairperson, WIC. I must not fail to appreciate our very active, reliable WIC Mobilization Committee, chaired by Dr. Cyril Osuoha for championing this annual, very necessary event we cherish. Let me also appreciate our special speakers today, most of whom have participated regularly and effectively. Thank you also to our other dignitaries in the house, who are participating from all over the world and Nigeria in particular.

The World Igbo Congress must continue this annual occasion as Biafra Memorial Day. Any other title than what it is amounts to dereliction of responsibility, whether by default or culpable negligence. Ndi Igbo should never desecrate our generational customs. We, as a people, are duty-bound to assemble on the 30th of May (of every year) to remember and honor our heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price, by sacrificing their lives to save you and I, during the Biafra-Nigeria war, May 1967 to January 1970.

The fallen warriors, heroes, and heroines of the peoples’ Biafra, exhibited acts of selfless bravery in defending and safeguarding our fatherland. They fought courageously against oppression and tyranny. They fought for liberty, freedom, and justice. They fought a survival war for us to live. WIC passionately calls for a National Holiday, just as done in many nations, in honor and remembrance of our fallen citizens during that wickedness. Their memories must forever be etched in the hearts of all living Biafrans; and must be remembered by generations, ad infinitum.

The suppression or restriction of History Subject in Nigeria calls for Igbos to tell their own stories and resolve with courage and resilience, among other issues, to protect our liberty, our homeland and uphold the values that our Heroes and Heroines unwaveringly fought and died. To this effect, the Memorial Park and Cenotaph, Biafra Memorial Wall of Fame and Honor that WIC embarked on, is in full progress. The committee charged with this solemn duty will give status report shortly.

Finally, we must not shy away from reminding all that history remains the true account of the past, many a time difficult to forget. The vivid traumatic experiences and the causes of the genocidal war should be avoided. Individual liberty is understood to mean fundamental rights of man, not savagery: It is freedom of expression, assembly and association without intimidation; protection of property and life without price; justice without purchase or delay; it is government without favor or favorites; it is freedom from torture, it is the right to fair trial, and the right to free election. It is an embodiment of justice for all. The list goes on!

Again, we must always remember those who gave their lives in the defense and preservation of our rights and lives. World Igbo Congress will continue to bring the Igbo together, mobilize, coordinate Igbo projects, and advocate for Ndu Ndi Igbo.

With one voice: We declare -never again!

All hail the spirit of our ancestors. All hail the spirit of our fallen heroes and heroines!

May Chukwu Okike continue to be present in our endeavors.