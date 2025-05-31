ECOWAS celebrates 50 years with retreat focused on women’s empowerment

Marking five decades of regional unity, the ECOWAS Commission hosted a pivotal retreat focused on gender empowerment from 28 to 29 May 2025 at Zuma Rock, Niger State, Nigeria. The event, organized by the Directorate of Human Resources in partnership with the ECOWAS Amazon Executives, served as a rescheduled commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD). Originally slated for March, the retreat was postponed to accommodate broader participation across diverse cultural and religious contexts.

The two-day programme convened female staff from across the ECOWAS Commission, creating a platform for reflection, dialogue, and empowerment. Significantly, the event coincided with ECOWAS Day on 28 May—marking the Community’s founding in 1975 symbolizing the connection between the institution’s regional progress and the advancement of women within its ranks.

The second day featured the retreat’s core empowerment and training sessions. It opened with remarks by Mrs. Kete Gillis-Harry, Principal Officer for Career Management & Training, followed by a goodwill message from Madame Marième Sy, Vice President of the ECOWAS Amazon. Her words set the tone for a transformative day grounded in the values of leadership, authenticity, and purpose.

Participants engaged in an intensive workshop led by Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Founding Executive Director of the Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD). The training comprised two focused modules: “Empowering Women for Leadership: Overcoming Barriers and Advancing Equality” and “Promoting Women’s Financial Independence: Pathways to Sustainable Empowerment.” Dr. Igbuzor urged participants to challenge structural barriers, embrace purpose-driven leadership, and unlock their full professional and personal potential.

A notable highlight of the retreat was the “Experience Sharing” session delivered by Mrs. Enife Atobiloye, Partner at TRANSEARCH. Drawing from her background in executive search and leadership development, she motivated participants to lead with emotional intelligence, strategic vision, and a commitment to authenticity.

The retreat’s format also included a range of team-building activities, introspective exercises, and a knowledge-based quiz competition. These components reinforced the retreat’s core themes of empowerment, self-awareness, and collective growth. The Directorate of Human Resources played a central role in coordinating the programme, ensuring a seamless, professional, and impactful experience.

In her closing remarks, ECOWAS Amazon President Madame Marième Sy offered an inspirational message: “encouraging women to define success on their own terms and to lead with authenticity and courage.” The retreat reinforced ECOWAS’s belief that gender empowerment is not a supplementary initiative, but a critical pillar of Vision 2050—building an inclusive and people-centered ECOWAS.