Musk condemns Trump-backed spending bill as GOP Senators face internal division

Elon Musk waded into a key legislative battle on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, sharply criticizing a major tax and spending package backed by President Donald Trump, warning that the bill would significantly deepen the U.S. federal deficit.

Several Republican senators aligned with fiscally conservative views echoed the concerns Musk raised on social media, further complicating the bill’s prospects in the Senate.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform X. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.” He added: “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

The legislation in question, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” seeks to extend the 2017 tax cuts—one of Trump’s hallmark achievements—while increasing spending on the military and border enforcement. Despite clearing the House of Representatives by a narrow margin last month, the Congressional Budget Office has projected that the bill could add $3.8 trillion to the current $36.2 trillion national debt.

Senate Republicans, who currently hold a 53-47 majority, intend to take up the bill for consideration in the coming weeks. Amendments are expected, particularly as disagreements persist among GOP senators on its size and scope.

“We have a job to do – the American people elected us to do. We have an agenda that everybody campaigned on, most notably the president of the United States, and we’re going to deliver on that agenda,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota told reporters, dismissing Musk’s criticism.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also rejected the billionaire’s remarks, stating,

“my friend Elon is terribly wrong.”

A Test of Musk’s Political Clout

Musk’s intervention presents a challenge to the bill’s momentum and serves as a test of his influence following his recent departure from a temporary government advisory role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). During his tenure, Musk sought to overhaul federal agencies but fell short of delivering significant fiscal savings.

Musk, who has contributed nearly $300 million to Trump and Republican campaigns, has indicated a pullback from political financing and is refocusing on his corporate responsibilities at Tesla.

The White House responded to Musk’s critique with indifference.

“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. “It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it.”

Tensions Within the GOP

Even before Musk’s comments, Senate Republicans were struggling to find consensus. Deficit-conscious lawmakers have pushed for more substantial spending cuts than the $1.6 trillion proposed in the House version. Meanwhile, another bloc of Republicans from rural states is seeking to preserve Medicaid and protect hospital reimbursements.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah, a leading deficit hawk, aligned with Musk’s concerns:

“We must commit now to doing so, as this is what voters justifiably expect – and indeed deserve – from the GOP Congress,” he posted on X, sharing Musk’s statement.

Senator Ron Johnson warned that the July 4 deadline may not be met, citing insufficient progress on the necessary fiscal adjustments. Both he and Lee are among at least four Senate hardliners pressing for deeper cuts to address the debt and deficit.

Meanwhile, others are working to balance fiscal restraint with preserving key programs.

“I certainly have an interest in making sure people with disabilities are not harmed. But also, there’s the broad issue of how does it affect hospital reimbursements,” said Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas.

“There’s a set of my colleagues who are pushing to do more. And so it turns on how do you get the votes to pass a bill.”

To address funding concerns, some lawmakers are considering postponing key tax incentives, including Trump-backed proposals related to tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits.

“Those are all Democrat priorities. I’m not sure why we shouldn’t be doing that in a potential bipartisan bill to create headspace for this bill,” said Senator Thom Tillis.

(Corrects figure in paragraph 14 to $300 million, not billion)