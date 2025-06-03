Nigeria’s defence chief recommends full border fencing to tackle cross-border militancy

In response to growing security challenges, Nigeria’s top military official has proposed a bold new strategy—constructing complete fences along the nation’s borders with its four neighbouring countries to help stop the infiltration of armed groups.

General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s chief of defense staff, proposed a national security conference held in Abuja on Tuesday. He emphasized that enhanced border security is essential to combating the multiple threats facing Nigeria, particularly from long-standing insurgencies and transnational militants.

“Border management is very critical,” Musa stated, referencing global examples such as Pakistan’s 1,350 km fence with Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia’s 1,400 km barrier with Iraq. “Other countries, because of the level of insecurity they have, had to fence their borders.”

This marks the first time a senior Nigerian government official has publicly advocated for the fencing of the country’s borders.

Nigeria shares land borders with Niger Republic, Cameroon, Benin, and Chad—all of which face persistent security threats linked to militant activities in the Sahel region. The Defence Chief highlighted that Nigeria’s geographical proximity to unstable territories contributes to the ease with which foreign fighters enter the country, exacerbating its internal security woes.

The border Nigeria shares with Cameroon stretches the longest at 1,975 km—primarily through the northeast, a region heavily impacted by Boko Haram insurgents. The country also shares a 1,500 km border with Niger and 85 km with Chad, both of which have experienced territorial losses to militant groups.

“It is Nigeria that everybody is interested in. That is why we need to secure fully and take control of our borders,” Musa warned. “It is critical for our survival and sovereignty.”

The Nigerian military continues to battle a 16-year insurgency led by Islamist militants, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which has resulted in significant civilian casualties and the displacement of tens of thousands.

Musa’s call for a border fence signals a shift in Nigeria’s approach to national defence, as authorities explore structural solutions to supplement ongoing military operations and regional cooperation efforts.