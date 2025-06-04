Nigeria: Army chief visits Benue to tackle insecurity, orders troop reinforcement

In a renewed move to address the persistent security challenges in Benue State, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has visited Governor Hyacinth Alia to discuss immediate military interventions. Upon his arrival, the army chief held a private meeting with the governor before proceeding with further engagements.

Governor Alia disclosed the visit in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account Tuesday evening, stating that the COAS, accompanied by senior military officials, was in the state to take direct action in response to a surge in violence.

“The COAS has come not only to assess the situation personally but to take decisive action. He has already ordered the deployment of additional troops and will be holding high-level strategy meetings with all field commanders,” the governor noted. “He will also visit attacked communities, boost troop morale, and lead from the front lines. I commend the COAS and the Nigerian Army for this bold and proactive step. Our people deserve protection, justice, and peace.”

Governor Alia reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to cooperating with federal authorities and supporting all lawful measures aimed at bringing lasting peace to the troubled areas.

“I also appeal to our people to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and continue to provide credible information that can aid their operations. Together, we will overcome these challenges and usher in a new era of peace and security,” he added.

The visit comes amid continued reports of violence in the state, particularly attacks attributed to armed herders, militias, and criminal gangs.