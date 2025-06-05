Greece seeks 360,000 foreign workers to fill labour gap

Greece is experiencing a pressing labour deficit, with a projected need for 360,000 foreign workers to sustain critical sectors such as tourism, agriculture, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing. Currently, only about 90,000 of these positions have been filled, covering just 25% of total demand—highlighting a substantial opportunity for job seekers globally.

Despite efforts by the Greek government, the domestic workforce remains insufficient to meet the labour requirements, particularly in tourism, a sector that contributes approximately 10% to the country’s GDP. This shortfall has created a heightened demand for both skilled and unskilled foreign labour.

To address this gap, Greece has taken strategic steps. These include a bilateral agreement with India to bring in 50,000 workers by the summer of 2025, approving over 180,000 foreign job placements between 2023 and 2024, and expanding permit options for seasonal, dependent, and skilled employment.

Key Sectors Seeking Foreign Talent

Tourism & Hospitality: Includes roles such as hotel staff, front desk agents, chefs, and housekeepers

Agriculture: Farmhands, livestock workers, and seasonal crop pickers

Construction: Masons, general labourers, and machine operators

Healthcare: Elderly caregivers and nursing assistants

Manufacturing: Positions in cheese factories, olive oil mills, and food processing facilities

How to Apply for a Job in Greece from Abroad

Step 1: Secure a Job Offer

Applicants must first receive an offer from a Greek employer. Typically, the employer initiates the work permit process.

Step 2: Apply for a Type D (Long-Stay) Work Visa

Once a job offer is secured, candidates must apply for a Type D visa at the nearest Greek consulate or embassy. This visa permits long-term employment-based residence.

Required Documents Include:

Valid international passport

Signed employment contract or official job offer

Proof of accommodation in Greece

Valid health insurance coverage

Police clearance certificate

Step 3: Obtain a Residence and Work Permit

Upon arriving in Greece, applicants must register with local municipal or immigration authorities and then apply for a residence permit for work purposes.

Breakdown of Available Job Opportunities (2025)

Total approved positions: 89,290

Seasonal roles: 45,670 (51.2%)

Dependent employment: 41,670 (46.7%)

Highly skilled positions: 2,000 (2.1%)

Additional roles: Around 3,000 in food and dairy production

Work Permit Categories

EU/EEA/Swiss Citizens: No work permit required; only residency registration needed after arrival.

Seasonal Work Permit: Valid for up to 6 months (renewable); suited for agriculture and tourism roles.

Dependent Employment Permit: For long-term roles; requires employer sponsorship, a Type D visa, and a residence permit.

Highly Skilled Work Permit (EU Blue Card): For professionals such as doctors, engineers, and IT specialists; requires a degree or 5+ years of experience, minimum salary threshold, and offers intra-EU mobility.

Greece’s streamlined visa procedures for high-demand positions have made it increasingly efficient for foreign professionals to secure employment and legal residency. With relatively low competition in many sectors, international applicants now have an advantageous window to enter and contribute to Greece’s evolving labour market.