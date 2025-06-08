Emeritus Lawmakers of Enugu State extol Mbah @2

The Emeritus Lawmakers of Enugu State, held it’s monthly meeting on Thursday, June 4, 2025 at the Enugu Sports Club, Club Road, Enugu. The former Lawmakers comprising all the former Principal Officers of the House, across political party lines, and from various parts of Enugu State, reviewed the two years in Office of His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State.

The former Lawmakers acknowledged a dramatic departure, quantum leap, a novelty, and a disruptive, imaginative, exemplary governance model that has touched all the 17 local government areas of Enugu State, in terms of education, security, health-care delivery, tourism, agriculture, road infrastructure, transportation, human empowerment, etc. There is no gainsaying that Enugu State is the safest and most peaceful of all the states in Nigeria; an unusual political culture where all the former governors, former and current Lawmakers at all levels share in banters, camaraderie and fraternity.

The Former Lawmakers expressed immense delight that the Enugu magic has attracted global attention with awards such as the Vanguard Good Governance Award (2024); Leadership Governor of the Year (2024), for his visionary leadership, particularly his ambitious goal to increase Enugu State’s GDP from $4.4 billion to $30 billion within six years; the Sun Governor of the Year (2023); Nigeria Excellence in Public Service (NEPS) Distinguished Award for Infrastructure (2024); Silverbird Governor of the Year (2024); National MSME Award (2024) for an outstanding accomplishments in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Enugu State; the United Nations SDG Champion Award, for his sustainable development initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; amongst others.

Some of the heartwarming projects in Enugu State include the International Conference Centre, Hotel Presidential Enugu, Sunrise Flour Mills, 260 Smart Schools, 260 type 2 Health facilities, Awgu Games Village, medical facilities in the ESUT Teaching Hospital, Dual Carriageway from Enugu to Nsukka, notwithstanding that the entire Enugu has been converted into a huge construction site.

It was further noted that Governor Mbah espouses a vision far beyond the ordinary. He explores the inter-jurisdictional externalities between Oji-River in Enugu State and the bustling Awka town, the Anambra State capital; a low hanging fruit which has for a long time remained unpluck.

Members commend the cordial relationship between the Legislature led by Rt. Hon Uche Ugwu and the Executive. It was noted that acrimony, frictions or conflicts between the legislature and the executive had in the past derailed the focus of the state government. It is our hope that the full dividends of democracy to the people of Enugu State will be best realized in a coherent peaceful Legislature Executive relation.

As senior citizens of Enugu State, the core interest of the Former Lawmakers is the rancor free progressive development of Enugu State; a solemn commitment to the goals, aims and objectives of the founding fathers of the State which Governor Mbah fulfils diligently.

In moving the motion for the validation of Mbah’s policies and programmes, Rt. Hon. Prof. P. C.N Ejikeme noted that Mbah is a special gift to Enugu State and the South East of Nigeria. In seconding the motion, Rt. Hon Johnny Obidimma added that Mbah has written his name with gold in the sands of time. Members in one voice acknowledged that Peter Ndubuisi Mbah is a bright star in the Nigerian political firmament.

Dr. Chiedozie Alex. Ogbonnia. (Chairman, Emeritus Lawmakers of Enugu State)