What to know about L.A.’s immigration protests following ICE raids

Calls for widespread demonstrations intensified in Los Angeles on Sunday, as immigration advocates responded to a series of arrests by federal immigration authorities with a renewed push for civic mobilization. Activists announced a major protest scheduled for 2 p.m. outside Los Angeles City Hall, urging public participation under slogans such as, “NATIONAL GUARD GO AWAY! ICE OUT OF LA!”

This call to action follows President Donald Trump’s directive issued Saturday night ordering the deployment of at least 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles County. The move came after confrontations erupted between protesters and federal agents in cities such as Paramount and Compton—unrest that included instances of property damage, including a car set on fire.

Demonstrations continued throughout Saturday evening. In Paramount, hundreds gathered near a doughnut shop where law enforcement erected barbed wire barriers to contain crowds. Similar scenes unfolded outside federal buildings in downtown Los Angeles, including a detention center, where authorities declared an unlawful assembly and made arrests.

Origins of the Unrest

The unrest was initially sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity on Friday. Agents executed search warrants at multiple locations, including a clothing warehouse in the Fashion District, based on a judge’s finding of probable cause that the employer used fraudulent documents for some employees. Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed the operation.

Outside the warehouse, tensions escalated as demonstrators attempted to obstruct federal agents from leaving the area. Later that day, protests spread to a federal building downtown, where rumors circulated that individuals detained in the raids were being held in the basement. Other flashpoints included outside Home Depot and Dale’s Donuts stores, where immigration detentions were also reportedly taking place.

On Saturday, protests reignited in Paramount amid reports of ongoing immigration enforcement. L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that federal agents used non-lethal munitions before local deputies arrived.

“We will protect your right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or destruction of property,” Luna said in televised remarks. “I urge the community to approach the situation peacefully, as we do not want anyone to be harmed.”

Footage from CBS News Los Angeles showed protesters attempting to block a U.S. Marshals Service bus and throwing objects at law enforcement vehicles. Protests also extended into Compton.

Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons attributed the public’s reaction to widespread fear surrounding immigration enforcement activity.

“When you handle things the way that this appears to be handled, it’s not a surprise that chaos would follow,” Lemons said.

Demonstrators chanted and filmed officers during the events.

“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are,” a woman shouted through a megaphone. “You are not welcome here.”

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, more than a dozen individuals were arrested and accused of obstructing immigration officers. Their names and mugshots were later published on social media, though Essayli did not specify their protest locations.

Arrests and Detentions

The Department of Homeland Security reported that the ICE operations led to the arrest of 118 immigrants over the week, with 44 apprehended on Friday. The agency said the arrests included individuals with criminal histories and others connected to criminal organizations.

In response to the arrests, a protest emerged outside a federal detention facility on Friday night. Demonstrators chanted, “Set them free, let them stay!” while some displayed anti-ICE signage and defaced the facility with graffiti.

Among those arrested during the protests was David Huerta, regional president of the Service Employees International Union. Justice Department spokesperson Ciaran McEvoy confirmed Huerta was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center pending a court appearance on Monday. His legal representation status remains unknown.

Trump’s Response and Deployment of Troops

President Trump invoked Title 10 authority in a memo signed Saturday night, ordering the deployment of National Guard troops to L.A. County “for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense.” He also stated that demonstrators would be prohibited from wearing masks at future events.

“If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

A Department of Defense official confirmed that most of the 2,000 troops are part of California’s National Guard. The presidential memo also permits the Secretary of Defense to activate additional armed forces personnel if deemed necessary to protect federal property.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a social media post that the National Guard was being mobilized “IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles.” He added, “If the violence continues, active duty Marines” from Camp Pendleton would also be deployed. “They are already on high alert,” Hegseth said.

Speaking on Fox News, Trump administration border adviser Tom Homan emphasized that operations would continue without interruption.

“We’re going to bring National Guard in tonight. We’re going to continue doing our job. We’re going to push back on these people, and we’re going to enforce the law,” Homan said.

The president has previously used Title 10 authority in connection with his broader immigration enforcement efforts. Title 10 allows federal control of military personnel, bypassing the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts domestic military involvement in law enforcement unless authorized by Congress or the Constitution.

Local Government Reaction

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed that he spoke directly with President Trump for approximately 40 minutes on Saturday evening. Before the call, Newsom had posted online:

“The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

Newsom continued by asserting that the deployment was “the wrong mission and will erode public trust.”

Whether the president can override the governor’s authority in this case remains legally ambiguous.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also addressed the issue, stating that local officials were in active communication with federal authorities.