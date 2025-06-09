Australian Journalist struck by rubber bullet while reporting live on Los Angeles protests

An Australian journalist covering the intensifying protests in Los Angeles over President Trump’s immigration enforcement measures was struck by a rubber bullet while reporting live from the scene, according to her news organization.

Lauren Tomasi, a correspondent for 9News, was on-air Sunday when a law enforcement officer standing behind her suddenly raised a firearm and discharged a nonlethal round at close range. Tomasi, who appeared to be without protective gear, cried out in pain and clutched her lower leg as the camera quickly turned away and the crew retreated from the police line.

“You just (expletive) shot the reporter,” a voice off-camera can be heard yelling.

Despite the impact, Tomasi quickly reassured her team: “Yeah, I’m good, I’m good.”

The protests, which began Friday with a few hundred participants, escalated by Sunday into a crowd of thousands. Demonstrators shut down a major freeway and set multiple self-driving vehicles ablaze as tensions surged.

On Saturday, former President Trump referred to the demonstrators as “troublemakers and insurrectionists” and deployed approximately 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles. The move proceeded despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and marked the first time the Guard has been deployed in a U.S. state without gubernatorial consent since 1967.

Tomasi’s injury occurred during a particularly chaotic afternoon. At one point, she and her crew found themselves trapped between riot police and protesters. Struggling to report over the sound of clashing crowds, she described the volatile scene: “They’ve told people to get out of this area, and protesters have been refusing,” she said. “We are safe here. It’s just noisy. But you can see the volatility.”

In a later interview with 9News on Monday, Tomasi confirmed her condition: “I’m OK, my cameraman Jimmy and I are both safe. This is just one of the unfortunate realities of reporting on these kinds of incidents.”

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed Sunday night that 39 arrests had been made during the unrest—29 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.