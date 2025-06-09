Kenyan blogger dies in police custody, officers face suspension

Kenya is facing renewed scrutiny over police conduct after the death of a teacher and blogger while in custody triggered widespread public outrage and an official probe into alleged police misconduct.

Albert Ojwang, 31, was arrested last Friday in the western town of Homa Bay following a defamation complaint lodged by Deputy Police Chief Eliud Lagat. Rather than being processed locally, he was transported more than 350 kilometers (220 miles) to Nairobi, where he was detained at a city police station.

Police claimed that Ojwang sustained fatal head injuries after “hitting his head against a cell wall.” He was reportedly found unconscious during a routine check and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. However, this account has been strongly disputed by rights groups.

“This death is very suspicious,” said Irungu Houghton, director of Amnesty International Kenya, urging a “thorough, independent investigation” into the circumstances of Ojwang’s detention. Amnesty International also raised legal concerns over the extended transfer without proper local booking procedures.

Amid mounting public criticism, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja announced the interdiction of all officers on duty at the time of the incident, including the station’s commanding officer. Those suspended will remain off active duty and receive half of their salary pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is now leading the inquiry. “We will do everything to ensure accountability—not only for the family, but for all Kenyans,” said IPOA Chair Ahmed Isaack Hassan at a joint press briefing with police officials.

Ojwang had reportedly been arrested over allegations of “false publication” after he allegedly posted defamatory content about a senior government official on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His death has intensified calls for police reform, with civil society organizations and online users demanding protests and greater institutional accountability. A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Monday to determine the precise cause of death.

Ojwang’s case has emerged against a backdrop of growing concern over the Kenyan government’s treatment of digital dissent. Just a week earlier, software developer Rose Njeri faced cybercrime charges for building an app intended to mobilize opposition to a proposed finance bill.

Human rights advocates say the recent events signal a deepening crackdown on freedom of expression and digital activism in the country.