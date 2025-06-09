Omega Power Ministries founder Apostle Chinyere gets Police Support Award 2025

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

In recognition of activities and efforts beneficial to the Nigerian Police Force, the law enforcement organization has given its Police Support Recognition Award 2025 to the Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

The award was given to him at a gathering attended by some of the leaders of Nigeria’s security agencies and armed forces on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at the Police Resource Center, in Abuja.

The award was presented by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, who represented the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Some of the dignitaries and influential figures at the award ceremony event were the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, Chairman of the Police Service Commission DIG Hashimu Argungu, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, who represented the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, heads of agencies and parastatals, members of National Assembly, and a number of retired Inspector General of Police.

The Nigerian Police stated that the award reflects the appreciation of Apostle Chinyere’s contributiond to public safety and internal security of Nigeria —through the Nigerian Police Force

He is involved in the

renovation of some Police Infrastructure and provides overseas scholarships to the children of Nigerian Police officers who lose their lives in active service.