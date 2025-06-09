Canada updates work permit rules to allow immediate job changes

In a significant policy shift aimed at streamlining employment transitions, the Canadian government has introduced a temporary public policy that allows foreign workers to change jobs without waiting for work permit approvals. The update is designed to enhance flexibility, reduce administrative delays, and provide greater stability for both workers and employers.

According to TravelBiz, the new measure enables eligible foreign nationals to begin working in new roles immediately after submitting a work permit application. This change eliminates previous restrictions that often led to costly employment gaps and hindered mobility in the labour market.

The policy is expected to boost workforce participation, accelerate hiring processes, and strengthen the financial security of temporary foreign workers in Canada.

Eligible Worker Categories

The temporary policy applies to three key groups of foreign workers:

1. Workers on “Maintained Status”

These are individuals whose work permits have expired but who have applied for renewal. Previously, they were required to remain with their current employer until the renewal was approved. Under the new rules, they can begin new employment immediately after submitting a new work permit application.

2. Valid Permit Holders Seeking New Jobs

Foreign workers with active employer-specific or occupation-specific permits can now change jobs right away after applying for a new permit. This is especially useful for those affected by layoffs, better job prospects, or adverse workplace conditions.

3. Previously Exempt Workers Now Requiring a Permit

Individuals who held positions previously exempt from work permit requirements—and now need a permit due to a change in role or employer—are also covered. They may start their new roles as soon as their application is submitted.

Programs Covered by the Policy

The updated rules apply to job offers under both the:

• Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP)

• International Mobility Program (IMP)

As long as the worker has a valid job offer and has filed an application under either program, they are authorized to begin work without delay.

Steps to Access the New Flexibility

To benefit from the revised policy, eligible workers must:

• Obtain a valid job offer from a Canadian employer.

• Submit a new work permit application tied to the offer.

• Begin the new job immediately—no need to wait for approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Previously, foreign workers were required to await full permit approval before starting a new job, often resulting in significant employment and financial disruptions. The new approach seeks to modernize the system and reduce downtime, benefiting both Canada’s economy and its temporary workforce.