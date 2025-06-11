Google one surpasses 150 million subscribers amid AI expansion

Google’s cloud storage and AI subscription service, Google One, has achieved a major milestone, now boasting 150 million subscribers globally. This represents a 50% growth since February 2024, when the platform reached 100 million users—nearly six years after its initial launch.

The surge in subscriptions coincided with the introduction of a new $19.99-per-month plan, which grants users access to exclusive AI-powered features unavailable on free tiers. While more affordable plans remain focused primarily on cloud storage without the advanced AI capabilities, Google says the premium AI offering has already drawn in “millions” of users, according to Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President overseeing the service.

Google One’s rapid growth reflects Alphabet’s broader effort to diversify its revenue streams beyond digital advertising, which accounted for more than 75% of the company’s $350 billion in revenue in 2024.

This strategic pivot comes at a time when traditional search traffic is facing new challenges from AI chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s own Gemini. These tools are altering how users access information, posing a long-term threat to Alphabet’s core advertising business. The trend has already shown tangible impact: Apple recently reported a drop in search activity on its Safari browser—the first of its kind—during a court testimony.

In anticipation of changing user behavior, Apple is reportedly developing AI-powered search functionalities, a move that triggered a $150 billion drop in Alphabet’s market value on the day it was disclosed.

Unlike conventional search engines, AI interfaces have yet to integrate advertising seamlessly, prompting companies to explore alternate monetization models. Subscription and usage-based pricing have emerged as leading strategies.

Addressing the company’s monetization plans, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in February that Alphabet would roll out “flexible options” for AI services over time, much like its YouTube offerings. For now, however, the company is prioritizing subscription-based revenue as its primary focus.