U.S. pushes Rwanda-Congo peace deal with troop withdrawal condition

In a strategic diplomatic effort to end hostilities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States is advocating for a peace agreement that hinges on the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from Congolese territory, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. The stipulation is likely to stir tensions in Kigali, which considers armed groups operating in eastern Congo a fundamental security threat.

The initiative, spearheaded by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, seeks to not only halt the prolonged conflict but also unlock substantial Western investments in a region abundant in vital minerals such as tantalum, cobalt, copper, lithium, and gold.

Massad Boulos, Trump’s senior adviser for Africa, stated in May that the goal was to conclude a peace accord “within about two months,” an ambitious timeline given the deep-seated roots of the conflict, which trace back to the Rwandan genocide over 30 years ago.

A draft of the proposed agreement, reviewed by Reuters, stipulates that the signing of the accord would be contingent upon Rwanda’s complete withdrawal of troops, weaponry, and military equipment from Congolese soil. Four diplomatic sources confirmed the authenticity of the undated document, affirming it was authored by U.S. officials.

This draft advances beyond the declaration of principles that the foreign ministers of both nations signed in Washington this April, under the mediation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. That document pledged mutual respect for each country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in addressing shared security concerns.

Rwandan Military Presence and Regional Tensions

Earlier this year, diplomats and analysts estimated that Rwanda had deployed between 7,000 and 12,000 troops to bolster M23 rebels in eastern Congo. The rebel group had rapidly seized control of the region’s two largest cities in what has been described as a lightning military advance.

While Rwanda has consistently denied supplying weapons or troops to M23, officials maintain that any military involvement is strictly defensive—aimed at countering Congolese military operations and Hutu militias linked to the 1994 genocide, which claimed the lives of approximately one million people, predominantly ethnic Tutsis.

As of last week, Kigali had not officially responded to the draft agreement, according to two sources who spoke with Reuters. Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told Reuters that a team of experts from both countries is scheduled to convene in Washington this week to deliberate on the proposal.

The U.S. State Department did not offer an immediate comment on the matter.

A senior aide to Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi accused Rwanda of stalling the process. “We demand the total withdrawal of Rwandan troops as a precondition for signing the agreement, and we will not compromise,” the official said.

Regional Security and Diplomatic Mediation

The draft agreement also proposes the establishment of a “Joint Security Coordination Mechanism” involving both Rwandan and foreign military observers. This body would address ongoing security concerns, particularly the presence of Rwandan Hutu militia groups within Congolese borders.

Although the Rwandan government continues to frame the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) as a grave threat, analysts suggest the group’s capacity has significantly diminished in recent years.

Another contentious element of the draft calls for the inclusion of M23 in a national dialogue process “on equal footing with other DRC non-state armed groups.” This would represent a major policy shift for Kinshasa, which currently categorizes M23 as a terrorist organization and a proxy for Rwandan interests.

Congo is also separately engaged in direct discussions with M23 in an attempt to secure a ceasefire and de-escalate the ongoing conflict.

As outlined in the draft, Rwanda would be expected to “take all possible measures to ensure” that M23 withdraws from captured territories, aligning with commitments made during earlier discussions in Doha.

According to a source briefed on those negotiations, Qatar recently submitted a new draft proposal to both parties, with delegations set to consult their respective leadership before continuing talks.

Despite these developments, a rebel representative expressed skepticism over the process, noting that meaningful progress toward a final agreement that would see M23 relinquish territorial control remains elusive.