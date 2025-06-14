USAfrica: Ojudu blasts Tinubu’s omission of persons critical of his “performance” from June 12 honorees list

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Babafemi Ojudu, journalist, civil rights activist, former Senator and former Special Adviser on Political Matters to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has called on President Bola Tinubu to get beyond the pettiness of not adding names of deserving persons and activists who disagree with his methods of governance and critical of his “performance.”

Ojudu is one of those critics who was not added to President Tinubu’s June 12 (Democracy Day) Honor’s List. There were several others.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 14, 2025, Ojudu congratulated the honorees.

He noted however that “I feel compelled to clarify that my involvement in the pro-democracy movement was never motivated by the expectation of a national honour. I did what I did—risking my life, enduring imprisonment, torture, and other deprivations—not for reward, but out of conviction and in obedience to my conscience.

I believed then, as I still do now, that the Nigerian people deserve freedom, dignity, and the right to determine their future.”

He added that “It would be unrealistic, especially in the African political context, to expect magnanimity from a sitting President toward individuals who have been openly critical of his policies or withheld support for his political ambitions. I did not vote for this President in 2023 and have remained vocal about the direction of his administration. I understand, therefore, the political nature of recognition and take no offense in being omitted from the list.

As a matter of fact, I remain grateful to the previous administration under President Muhammadu Buhari, which honoured me with the national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in 2023.

“While I did not set out in search of accolades, I accepted that honor in the spirit of national unity and recognition of a shared history.”

“As we celebrate our colleagues who have been recognised, I believe we should collectively call on President Tinubu to bestow the greatest honour possible—not just on individuals, but on the entire Nigerian populace. That honour lies in good governance.

Nigerians today are facing hardships that, in many cases, rival or even surpass the difficulties experienced under military rule. From economic instability to growing insecurity, from lack of access to basic services to a feeling of disenfranchisement, the promise of democracy seems distant for many of our fellow citizens.” Ojudu reminded Tinubu that “The true dividend of democracy must go beyond symbolic recognition. It must be seen in:

• A free and fair electoral process where every vote counts;

• Strong and accountable political institutions;

• An economy that allows citizens to live with dignity;

• A society where life and property are secure;

• And a government that listens and responds to the people it serves.

“This, I believe, is the legacy that those of us who fought for democracy envisioned. And this, I hope, is the path the current administration will embrace.”