Pope condemns latest “massacre” of 200 Christians in Nigeria’s Benue

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Pope condemns latest "massacre" of 200 Christians in Nigeria's Benue

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Pope Leo XIV has condemned the events in Benue, Nigeria in which the lives of 200 Christians were ended in a massacre. The following is the text of his reaction to the latest violent events:

- Advertisement -

“On the night of June 13-14, a terrible massacre took place in the town of Yelwata, Gouma Local Government Area, Benue State, Nigeria, in which about two hundred people were killed with extreme cruelty, most of whom were internally displaced persons hosted by the local Catholic mission. I pray that security, justice and peace will prevail in Nigeria, a beloved country so affected by various forms of violence. And I pray in a special way for the rural Christian communities of Benue State, who have been incessantly victims of violence.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByUSAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article USAfrica: Nigeria and the incomplete list of June 12 leadership. By Tokunbo Ajasin
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!