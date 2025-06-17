Togo suspends RFI and France 24 over alleged bias in political coverage

Togo’s media regulator has ordered a three-month suspension of broadcasts by French state-owned international news outlets RFI and France 24, citing concerns over editorial impartiality and journalistic standards.

The suspension was announced on Monday, June 16, 2025, by the country’s communications authority and comes amid mounting political tension between President Faure Gnassingbé and opposition groups. The situation escalated after Gnassingbé was granted sweeping powers in May under a new role as president of the Council of Ministers, a position that carries no term limit.

Two major opposition parties, the Democratic Forces for the Republic and the National Alliance for Change, have described the move as a “constitutional coup”, warning it could entrench the president’s grip on power indefinitely.

RFI and France 24 have provided extensive coverage of public demonstrations opposing the new constitutional changes that led to the establishment of Gnassingbé’s expanded role.

According to a statement released by the regulatory body, “A number of recent broadcasts have relayed inaccurate, tendentious and even factually incorrect statements, damaging the stability of republican institutions and the country’s image.”

Both media organizations responded with a joint statement reaffirming their editorial integrity. They also expressed openness to dialogue with Togolese authorities, stating that their leadership is prepared “to clear up any misunderstanding with the authority.”

The move adds to growing concerns over press freedom in West Africa, where governments have increasingly clashed with foreign and independent media over coverage of domestic political developments.