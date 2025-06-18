Nigerian-born Christopher Okoro convicted of US$80 Million Fraud, charged with Immigration Naturalization Fraud

Okoro is alleged to “have made knowingly and materially false statements under penalty of perjury on an application for naturalization. Okoro answered “no” to the question “Have you ever committed, assisted in committing, or attempted to commit, a crime or offense for which you were not arrested?”. Okoro took the Oath of Allegiance and naturalized on Dec. 13, 2018.”

The charges are published, here, on USAfricaonline.com, in detail: On September 19, 2024, following a jury trial in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Okoro was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud. He was also convicted of two additional counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, and one count of bank fraud. He was sentenced to imprisonment for 100 months and ordered to pay over $22 million in restitution. According to the jury’s verdict, Okoro committed those crimes from at least Aug. 13, 2008, through Jan. 1, 2011. He was not arrested until after he fraudulently naturalized in 2018.

Okoro is charged in a three-count indictment with naturalization fraud. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison as well as the automatic revocation of his U.S. citizenship.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Daniel P. Bubar made the announcement. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Division is investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Warlick is prosecuting the case.”