Trump to extend TikTok divestment deadline again amid ongoing negotiations

President Donald Trump is set to issue a new executive order this week granting additional time for TikTok’s Chinese parent company to divest from the video-sharing platform, the White House confirmed on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The extension marks the third such reprieve in ongoing efforts to ensure U.S. ownership of the app, which has become a flashpoint in U.S.-China tech tensions.

In April, Trump signed an order granting TikTok a 75-day extension after a proposed deal with American investors collapsed.

“As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark,”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One early Tuesday while returning from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump signaled his intention to approve another extension.

He “probably” would extend the deadline again,

Trump said, adding that he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping will

“ultimately approve” a deal to divest TikTok’s U.S. business.

This will be the third deadline extension since Trump took office. The first came on January 20, via executive order, just after a congressionally approved ban on TikTok took effect—one that had been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. The second extension was issued in April amid optimism over a potential deal to spin TikTok into a U.S.-controlled entity. That deal unraveled when China withdrew from negotiations following Trump’s new tariff announcement.

With this latest action, it remains uncertain how many more extensions Trump is legally or politically willing to grant as the administration seeks a resolution with ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese owner. Trump has built a sizable following on the platform, amassing more than 15 million followers since joining last year. He has acknowledged the app’s cultural influence and impact on his political outreach.