U.S. resumes student visa processing with mandatory social media screening

The United States has officially resumed processing student visa applications for international students following a temporary suspension in May 2025. As part of the updated requirements, all applicants must now allow access to their social media accounts as a condition for visa eligibility—a measure introduced to enhance national security protocols.

The revised policy reflects the U.S. Department of State’s broader objective of tightening security screening to ensure that visa applicants do not pose a threat to the United States or its citizens.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the updated guidelines mandate that all social media profiles submitted by applicants must be publicly viewable and accessible during the screening process.

“The U.S. has announced that it is resuming the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas but will now require monitoring of the social media activities of the applicants.

The Department of State said all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for review in an attempt to expand screening and vetting for visa applicants,”

the report stated in part.

The new directive applies to all applicants under the F (academic students), M (vocational students), and J (exchange visitors) visa categories. These individuals will now undergo more comprehensive screening procedures that include a review of their digital footprint across social media platforms.

U.S. authorities also reiterated that applicants must convincingly demonstrate that they meet the eligibility criteria for the visa type requested and that they intend to participate solely in activities aligned with the terms of their visa.

As visa processing resumes, U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide are expected to begin scheduling new appointments for student and exchange visitor visa interviews. Prospective applicants are encouraged to regularly visit their respective embassy or consulate websites for updates on available interview slots.

Background and Policy Context

Earlier in May, USAfricaonline reported that the U.S. had temporarily suspended student visa interview scheduling globally. This move was part of a broader overhaul of the vetting process to incorporate stricter social media screening as a security measure.

The temporary pause allowed for the implementation of expanded background checks, which now include mandatory reviews of social media activity to identify any potential risks.

Nigeria continues to play a significant role in international education, ranking as the leading African source of international students in the U.S., with approximately 20,000 Nigerian students currently enrolled. Globally, Nigeria ranks 17th in terms of student representation in the U.S.

Under the new policy, social media screening will serve as a core component of national security vetting, reinforcing the U.S. government’s commitment to safeguarding its borders while maintaining academic exchange.