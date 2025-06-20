Chris Brown pleads not guilty to London nightclub assault charge

U.S. R&B artist Chris Brown formally entered a plea of not guilty on Friday in connection with allegations that he assaulted a music producer with a bottle during an incident at a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown, 36, faces a charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors described as an “unprovoked attack” involving a tequila bottle used against producer Abraham Diaw. The alleged assault occurred during Brown’s visit to the UK two years ago.

The singer appeared before Southwark Crown Court in London, where the courtroom gallery was filled with supporters ahead of the hearing. Dressed formally, Brown spoke briefly to confirm his identity and respond to the charge.

“Not guilty, ma’am,”

Brown stated to the court clerk when asked to enter his plea.

Brown’s co-defendant, 38-year-old Omolulu Akinlolu, also denied the same charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Both defendants were granted bail and are scheduled to return to court on July 11, when they may be asked to enter a plea to a lesser charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Brown is additionally facing a charge of possessing an offensive weapon — specifically, the bottle allegedly used in the incident — though he was not required to respond to that charge during Friday’s hearing.

Their trial has been set to commence on October 26, 2026.

As Brown exited the courtroom, some supporters in the public gallery shouted,

“We love you, Chris.”

Known globally for his chart-topping hits like “Loyal,” “Run It,” and “Under the Influence,” Brown was granted bail in May after agreeing to post a £5 million (approximately $6.7 million) security to allow him to begin his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour.

His arrest occurred last month at a hotel in Manchester following his return to the UK — his first since the nightclub incident that led to the current charges.