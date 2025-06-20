Niger nationalizes French-operated uranium venture

The government of Niger announced on Thursday, June 19, 2025, that it is nationalizing Somaïr, a major uranium mining venture previously operated by French nuclear energy firm Orano, citing claims that the company took an excessive share of the site’s uranium output.

This decision marks the latest in a series of assertive moves by Niger’s military-led government to assert control over foreign enterprises and reduce Western influence. Tensions between Niamey and Paris have been steadily escalating, particularly since the military seized power in July 2023.

“Faced with the irresponsible, illegal, and unfair behavior by Orano, a company owned by the French state — a state openly hostile toward Niger since July 26, 2023 … the government of Niger has decided, in full sovereignty, to nationalize Somaïr,”

the government declared in an official statement.

Officials accused Orano of taking a “disproportionate share” of uranium extracted from Somaïr and referenced other “irresponsible actions” at the site, though they did not provide specific details. Orano has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Somaïr (Société des Mines de l’Aïr) is a long-standing joint venture between Orano and Niger’s state-owned mining company, Sopamin, and it operates the only currently active uranium mine in the country. The government had already assumed operational control of Somaïr in 2023 and later revoked Orano’s license for the nearby Imouraren mine, which holds an estimated 200,000 tons of uranium reserves.

Orano, which has operated in Niger for more than five decades, retains majority stakes in three uranium mines across the country. It is currently engaged in multiple legal disputes with Nigerien authorities, including a lawsuit filed last month following the disappearance of one of its directors and the search of its local offices.

Niger, the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer, has long been a critical supplier to the global nuclear energy market. The recent power shift in Niamey has reshaped the nation’s geopolitical stance, with military leaders vowing to reassess foreign mining contracts and reduce dependency on Western nations.

Prior to the 2023 coup, Niger was considered one of the West’s most reliable economic and security partners in the Sahel — a volatile region south of the Sahara Desert plagued by extremist violence. The nationalization of Somaïr marks a significant pivot in Niger’s resource policy and foreign relations.