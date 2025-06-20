Morocco moves to revise trade deal with Turkey

Morocco is set to undertake a comprehensive reassessment of its 2004 trade agreement with Turkey in response to a significant and growing trade imbalance between the two nations.

The bilateral deficit has expanded sharply, reaching approximately $3 billion, largely due to increased Moroccan imports of Turkish textiles. This trend contributed to an overall 22.8% rise in Morocco’s trade deficit, which stood at $12 billion during the first four months of 2025. The deficit reached 306 billion dirhams in 2024, underscoring a persistent challenge for the kingdom’s trade balance.

To address the issue, Trade Minister Omar Hjira is scheduled to travel to Turkey to initiate negotiations aimed at recalibrating the trade relationship. The discussions may include strategies to enhance Turkish direct investment within Morocco as a way to rebalance economic flows.

Moroccan manufacturers have pointed to the competitive edge enjoyed by Turkish products, which benefit from lower production costs, high quality, consistent delivery, and direct support from the Turkish government. These factors have allowed Turkish goods—especially in the textile sector—to dominate Moroccan markets.

In an earlier response, Moroccan authorities implemented emergency tariffs of up to 90% on Turkish textile imports to protect domestic producers. Additionally, the country introduced a “negative list” encompassing more than 1,200 products, including textiles, aimed at shielding key local industries from external competition.

Industry analysts emphasize that while short-term safeguards may offer relief, Morocco must also adopt long-term strategies—such as enhancing the productivity and global competitiveness of its industrial base, expanding its export portfolio, and reviewing the broader landscape of its free trade agreements.

As Minister Hjira heads to Ankara, both governments are expected to pursue a mutually beneficial accord that curbs Morocco’s trade shortfall while preserving diplomatic and economic ties and safeguarding local industries.