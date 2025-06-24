5 countries to obtain citizenship under 12 months

For many Nigerians considering relocation, the length of time it takes to acquire citizenship is a critical factor in their decision-making. With mounting economic challenges, limited employment opportunities, and growing security concerns at home, more individuals are seeking destinations that offer not only better prospects but also faster, more accessible naturalisation pathways.

Fortunately, several countries across the globe provide some of the world’s quickest routes to citizenship, often in under a year through streamlined legal processes or citizenship-by-investment programmes.

Below are five countries where Nigerians can obtain citizenship in less than 12 months:

1. Vanuatu

Located in the South Pacific, Vanuatu offers one of the fastest citizenship acquisition processes globally. Applicants can typically complete the process in just one to four months. This island nation is prized for its serene environment, natural beauty, and efficient government processing, making it a desirable choice for those seeking a tropical lifestyle with minimal administrative hurdles.

2. Grenada

Grenada is a Caribbean gem that grants citizenship in approximately three to four months. It offers a reputable citizenship-by-investment programme, and its passport allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 140 countries, including China and the Schengen Area. Its quick turnaround time and strategic travel benefits make it a top choice for global mobility seekers.

3. Antigua & Barbuda

With a typical processing time of three to four months, Antigua & Barbuda is another appealing destination in the Caribbean. The country boasts a straightforward citizenship process, beautiful coastal scenery, and an English-speaking population. It also requires just five days of physical presence over five years, offering flexibility for applicants not ready to relocate immediately.

4. Turkey

For those eyeing a gateway to both Europe and Asia, Turkey offers a fast-track route to citizenship in as little as three to six months. The programme primarily involves property investment or financial contributions. Known for its vibrant culture, strategic location, and well-developed infrastructure, Turkey presents a strong option for families and investors alike.

5. St. Kitts & Nevis

This twin-island nation is home to one of the oldest and most established citizenship-by-investment programmes in the world. Applicants can acquire citizenship within two to nine months, depending on the processing route chosen. With political stability, an English-speaking population, and a favourable tax environment, St. Kitts & Nevis is ideal for those seeking both peace of mind and global access.

For Nigerians seeking quicker pathways to a second passport, these countries provide legitimate and efficient routes to citizenship, often without the prolonged waiting periods found elsewhere. Whether for greater travel freedom, better education opportunities, or simply a fresh start, these destinations offer a promising escape with faster access to a new nationality.