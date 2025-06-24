Powell maintains Fed leadership amid Trump calls for early replacement

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell began his semi-annual congressional testimony on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, amid renewed criticism from President Donald Trump for not cutting interest rates. However, recent developments, including a Supreme Court ruling affirming the Federal Reserve’s independence, have reinforced Powell’s position and limited the influence any president may exert over the central bank’s leadership.

Despite openly considering the appointment of a successor before Powell’s term ends in May 2026, Trump is constrained by legal and institutional frameworks that shield Fed governors from dismissal over policy disagreements. The Supreme Court recently reaffirmed that Fed board members cannot be removed simply for their monetary policy decisions and that the president’s appointment powers are restricted to expiring or vacant seats. With only one additional board vacancy expected before the end of a hypothetical Trump second term, the scope for reshaping the Fed is minimal.

Krishna Guha, vice chair at Evercore ISI and a former New York Fed official, cautioned against naming a successor too early, noting that such a move could create confusion in financial markets. “Nominating the next Fed chair now with the expectation that this person would be an active alternative voice on monetary policy for the best part of a year would confuse the market… in ways that would not help advance rate cuts,” Guha wrote. He added that a nominee without an official role could struggle to gain credibility and might face a more difficult Senate confirmation process.

Powell appeared before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and is expected to testify before the Senate Banking Committee later this week. While Trump has demanded rate cuts, most policymakers are reluctant to act until uncertainties around trade policies, including ongoing tariff discussions, are resolved. Geopolitical tensions, including U.S. military actions in the Middle East and fears of oil price volatility, may also weigh on the Fed’s outlook for inflation and growth.

So far, oil prices have remained stable despite recent conflict between Iran and Israel.

Fed Structure Limits Political Control

The Federal Reserve’s structure limits the number of appointments a single president can make in a term. Governors serve staggered 14-year terms, while the chair serves a four-year term, typically giving each president one opportunity to appoint or reappoint the Fed’s top official. Although Powell’s term as chair ends in May 2026, his board term runs until 2028. While he may choose to step down after his chairmanship ends, there is no requirement for him to do so.

The only other vacancy expected during Trump’s term—if re-elected—would be Governor Adriana Kugler’s seat, which expires in January. Two other current board members, Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, were appointed by Trump and are likely to remain on the board through his second term, should he return to office.

Interest rate decisions are made by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which includes the seven Fed governors and five of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents. The latter are even more insulated from political influence, as they are selected by their regional boards of directors. Most of these terms extend beyond 2028 and into the 2030s.

Mission Over Noise

Despite external pressure, Fed officials emphasize their commitment to data-driven policymaking and institutional integrity. Former Chair Alan Greenspan once tightly managed the Fed’s public messaging, but today’s central bank is marked by a diversity of open views among its 19 voting members.

“We have 19 members, all of whom are pretty confident and opinionated,” said Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin in an interview with Reuters. “One thing that we get very well conditioned to do is to listen attentively to the opinions of the many people who think that there are things we could do differently and better, but then still try to make the right decision… I think we’re well conditioned to focus on the mission and not focus on the noise.”

While the broader political discourse around interest rates continues, Powell and the Federal Reserve appear firmly positioned to maintain their independence as they assess inflation risks and broader economic conditions.