U.S. Marine found guilty of sexual assault in Japan

A recent court ruling involving a sexual assault case has intensified public outrage in Japan, particularly in Okinawa, where tensions over the longstanding U.S. military presence continue to mount. The case is among several that have drawn attention to how local authorities handle such incidents, often citing victim privacy while delaying public disclosure.

In her remarks, Obata described Clayton’s conduct as “so dangerous that it could have threatened her life, and highly malicious,” according to Japan’s Jiji Press, as reported by French news agency AFP.

Clayton’s legal team is “considering appealing the ruling,” AFP noted, citing local media reports.

This case is one of several sexual assault incidents in the past year where arrests were initially withheld by authorities. While the stated reason was to protect victims’ privacy, the practice has triggered widespread criticism and accusations of official cover-ups.

Okinawa—site of one of World War II’s bloodiest battles 80 years ago and under U.S. administration until 1972—continues to host the bulk of the U.S. military presence in Japan. Although the island makes up just 0.6% of Japan’s total land area, it accommodates 70% of all U.S. military facilities in the country. Around 50,000 American troops are currently stationed across Japan under a bilateral security agreement.

Residents of Okinawa have long voiced frustration over the strain of the U.S. military presence, which has brought with it persistent issues such as aircraft accidents, environmental degradation, noise pollution, and criminal cases involving American personnel.

At Monday’s commemoration of the 80th anniversary marking the end of the Battle of Okinawa, Japan’s Defense Minister Gen Nakatani addressed the rising concerns. During a meeting with Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commander of the III Marine Expeditionary Force, Nakatani raised the issue of recent sexual assault cases and requested stricter discipline and preventive measures from the U.S. side.

Calls are also growing louder for a revision of the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which currently grants the U.S. military primary jurisdiction over most incidents involving its personnel on Japanese soil. Critics argue the agreement limits Japan’s ability to properly investigate and prosecute serious crimes.

Adding fuel to the debate, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Cabinet on Tuesday adopted an official statement revealing that over 300 U.S. service members had criminal cases dropped by Japanese prosecutors between 2014 and 2024. This figure includes a notable sexual assault case in Okinawa in 2020.