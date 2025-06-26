Atiku, let your antagonists keep that title. By Chudi Egbunike

In an unusual and extraordinary action, Nigeria’s Adamawa State government has revoked the title of Waziri Adamawa from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, effective June 20, 2025. Although, the stipulations of the order will affect a number of opponents of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, the main target is Atiku.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Dr. Chudi Egbunike is a Contributing Analyst for USAfrica multimedia networks (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com since 1999.

Atiku does not need, at this stage of his life, a titular name to define himself. The brand Atiku is a household name in Nigeria — despite some of the controversies that he has faced as a prominent Nigerian.

His achievements in life define him.

Let’s look at recent history of leadership. The late President of France was asked on his deathbed what he wanted his family to insert on his tombstone. His name was Charles de Gaulle. He laughed and told them to insert “Here lies Charles de Gaulle“.

His presidential leadership spanned from June 3, 1944 – January 20, 1946, January 8, 1959 – April 28, 1969.

He was a war leader, who served France at its time of greatest need, achieved so much for his country, and was sure of his place in history. He did not need titles such as General, President, or War Hero. His achievements in life have since permanently branded his name in history and he knew that the history of France could not be complete without the mention of the name. His name eclipsed any title.

Atiku is not de Gaulle. Atiku built a major University in his home state of Adamawa. That alone assures posterity who the man is.

His name lends credence to the Waziri title and not the other way. Give that title to a non-prominent person and let us see how far they go with the title.

Unfortunately, some Nigerian politicians are turning their opportunities for the serious responsibilities of governance into jokes.

The name Atiku gave the title Waziri Adamawa its prominence and not the other way!