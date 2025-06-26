Kenyan protests turn deadly as minister alleges coup attempt

Kenya’s Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen has alleged that recent nationwide protests were part of a broader attempt to overthrow the government, following a day of violent demonstrations that left several people dead. Protest leaders, however, dismissed the accusation, arguing it was a deliberate tactic to divert attention from the protesters’ legitimate demands.

Speaking at a press briefing, Murkomen confirmed that at least 10 people lost their lives during Wednesday’s unrest. The youth-led demonstrations quickly escalated into incidents of looting and arson in Nairobi and other major cities. However, Amnesty Kenya reported a higher death toll, stating that at least 16 individuals were killed — all from gunshot wounds believed to have been fired by the police.

By Thursday morning, central Nairobi bore the scars of the overnight violence, with smoke still rising from at least 10 buildings that had been set ablaze. Shopkeepers could be seen cleaning up the charred remains of their businesses.

The protests drew thousands of Kenyans and were originally intended to commemorate the anniversary of last year’s anti-government demonstrations. Public frustration was further intensified by the recent death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody — an incident that has sparked widespread outrage.

Murkomen accused demonstrators of trying to force political change through unrest. “Criminal anarchists” had “unleashed a wave of violence, looting, sexual assault and destruction upon our people,” he said, noting that police had to restrain large crowds attempting to access parliament and State House, the presidential residence.

Boniface Mwangi, a prominent activist and protest leader, rejected the minister’s characterization. “The branding of yesterday’s protests as a coup is the government’s attempt to shift attention from the real issue,” he told Reuters.

In the aftermath of the violence, Nairobi residents expressed despair and called for peaceful resolution. Ibrahim Hamisi, whose building was among those destroyed, appealed for dialogue between the government and the demonstrators, commonly referred to as “Gen Z” in Kenya. “Look: everything they burnt. So please government, try talking to the Gen Z,” he said. “So, the Gen Z, try to sit down and talk with the government.”

Josephine Apondi, a shopkeeper affected by the looting, reported that goods worth two million shillings (approximately $15,500), including phones and electronics, were stolen from her store. “Thugs” were responsible, she said, as she worked to clean up the damage.

The unrest took place on the anniversary of last year’s anti-tax demonstrations, which resulted in the deaths of over 60 people. The current protests have also been fueled by the controversial death of 31-year-old Albert Ojwang, who had been jailed following a complaint filed by Kenya’s deputy national police chief, Eliud Lagat.

In connection with Ojwang’s death, prosecutors have approved murder charges against six individuals — including three police officers. All six have pleaded not guilty. Reuters has been unable to obtain a comment from Lagat regarding the matter.