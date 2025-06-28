AU hails Congo–Rwanda peace deal as vital step toward regional stability

The African Union has described the recently signed peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda as a “significant milestone” in efforts to restore stability to the long-troubled eastern region of the DRC.

For over three decades, eastern Congo has been plagued by violence, a situation that has worsened in recent years due to the resurgence of armed militias allegedly supported by Rwanda.

In a statement issued Saturday, the African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, who attended the signing ceremony in Washington on Friday, “welcomed this significant milestone and commended all efforts aimed at advancing peace, stability, & reconciliation in the region.”

He further “appreciated the constructive & supportive role played by the US & the State of Qatar in facilitating dialogue & consensus that led to this development.”

The peace agreement follows a swift military advance this year by the M23, an ethnic Tutsi rebel group widely believed to receive backing from Rwanda. The group captured extensive territory in eastern DRC, including the strategic city of Goma, located in a region rich in minerals.

While the accord does not directly address M23’s territorial gains, it does urge Rwanda to cease its so-called “defensive measures” in the area.

Rwanda has consistently denied supporting the M23, insisting instead on the dismantling of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR)—an armed group founded by ethnic Hutus, including individuals responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi population.

The newly signed agreement includes a provision for the “neutralization” of the FDLR, underscoring its importance in achieving long-term peace and security in the region.