Cuba extends validity of tourist cards

Cuba has extended the validity of its physical tourist cards through December 31, 2025, as part of a broader effort to ease the transition to its newly implemented electronic visa (e-Visa) system, which officially launched in July 2024.

As reported by TravelBiz, the extension allows travelers holding the traditional Tarjeta del Turista to continue using them for entry into Cuba until the end of 2025, despite the fact that the issuance of new physical tourist cards has ceased. Initially set to expire on December 31, 2024, the validity was first extended to June 30, 2025, and has now been further prolonged, according to Nairametrics.

The Cuban Ministry of Tourism clarified that while no new paper-based tourist cards are being issued, existing ones will remain valid for entry until the new deadline.

e-Visa Overview

Cuba’s e-Visa costs €22 in most countries and US$50 for applicants in the United States. Due to ongoing banking restrictions, payments must be made offline—via cash, cheque, or bank transfer—at a Cuban embassy or consulate. Processing typically takes a few days. The e-Visa is a single-entry permit valid for up to 90 days, with the option to extend while in Cuba.

All travelers, regardless of visa type, must complete the D’Viajeros online form within seven days prior to arrival. The platform collects essential health, customs, and immigration information and generates a QR code required for entry. Failure to submit the form may result in delays at immigration checkpoints.

Digital Shift and Travel Policy Updates

The transition to a digital visa platform is part of Cuba’s strategy to streamline its entry process and enhance accessibility for global travelers. The phased implementation is designed to ensure minimal disruption while promoting the benefits of digital infrastructure.

Cuba has also emphasized updates to the D’Viajeros registration platform and the continued validity of tourist cards issued prior to the e-Visa rollout. The D’Viajeros portal offers travelers a convenient way to provide required personal and travel information in advance, contributing to a more efficient arrival experience.

The decision to honor existing tourist cards while rolling out the e-Visa underscores Cuba’s commitment to a seamless and inclusive transition. By allowing flexibility for travelers with prior plans, the government supports a balanced shift toward modernization while aligning with international trends in immigration and border control processes.