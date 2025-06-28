List of Schengen countries offering 5-yr visa programme

Nigerian travelers with a robust international travel history now have greater access to Europe, thanks to the introduction of a five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa. This extended visa allows holders to travel freely across any of the 29 Schengen countries, provided that each stay does not exceed 90 days within any 180-day period.

Primarily intended for frequent travelers, business professionals, and individuals with a consistent record of international movement, the visa significantly simplifies the process of entering Europe. It eliminates the need for repeated short-term visa applications, reduces processing time, lowers application costs, and eases documentation and interview requirements.

While approval remains at the discretion of each issuing embassy or consulate, applicants with the following qualifications are more likely to be granted the five-year visa:

• Previously held a multiple-entry Schengen visa valid for at least two years within the past three years

• Travelled to Schengen countries at least two to three times annually

• Maintained full compliance with visa rules, including no record of overstays and accurate travel documentation

To strengthen their applications, candidates are encouraged to submit a well-written cover letter explaining the need for long-term travel, provide proof of financial stability, and present valid long-term Schengen travel insurance.

Eligible Schengen Countries

Holders of the five-year multiple-entry visa can travel freely to the following 29 Schengen member states:

• Austria

• Belgium

• Bulgaria

• Croatia

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• Estonia

• Finland

• France

• Germany

• Greece

• Hungary

• Iceland

• Italy

• Latvia

• Liechtenstein

• Lithuania

• Luxembourg

• Malta

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Poland

• Portugal

• Romania

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

With this long-term visa, eligible Nigerians can now enjoy greater flexibility, convenience, and access to one of the world’s most interconnected travel zones.