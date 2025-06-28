Top 10 travel destinations for Africans

Travel opportunities continue to grow for Kenyan passport holders, with many African nations simplifying entry requirements through strengthened regional cooperation. As of 2025, Kenyan citizens can visit over 20 African countries visa-free, thanks to progress driven by the African Union, the East African Community, and broader continental integration efforts.

1. South Africa – Visa-Free Since 2023

Kenyans can stay up to 90 days without a visa. This policy, implemented in January 2023, was part of a bilateral effort to deepen diplomatic ties and promote travel and trade. South Africa’s cities like Cape Town and Johannesburg are now top destinations for Kenyan tourists and professionals.

2. Mozambique – Visa-Free Since 2024

In a move to enhance East–Southern Africa connectivity, Mozambique waived visa requirements for Kenyan citizens, allowing 30-day stays. The policy encourages tourism and strengthens business relations between Nairobi and Maputo, especially in sectors like energy and agriculture.

3. Ghana – Visa-Free Since 2022

Ghana allows 60-day visa-free entry for Kenyans under a broader Pan-African initiative tied to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Accra has become a hotspot for Kenyan creatives, entrepreneurs, and professionals exploring opportunities in West Africa.

4. Botswana – Visa-Free Since 2015

With up to 90 days of visa-free access, Botswana offers Kenyan travelers a chance to explore world-renowned wildlife destinations like the Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park. It’s a unique experience for those looking beyond East African landscapes.

5. Namibia – Visa-Free Since 2017

Namibia allows Kenyans to stay up to 90 days visa-free. The policy supports trade, education, and tourism. Known for dramatic deserts and sweeping dunes, Namibia appeals to travelers seeking rugged and scenic adventures.

6. Lesotho – Visa-Free Since 2016

Kenyans can explore Lesotho for up to 90 days without a visa. Nicknamed “The Kingdom in the Sky,” Lesotho’s mountainous terrain is ideal for hiking, horseback riding, and immersive village tourism experiences.

7. Eswatini – Visa-Free Since 2017

Formerly Swaziland, Eswatini offers 30-day visa-free stays. The country blends rich royal traditions with cultural festivals like the Umhlanga Reed Dance, making it a rewarding destination for culturally curious travelers.

8. Mauritius – Visa-Free Since 2010

Kenyans can enjoy up to 90 days of visa-free entry to this Indian Ocean island paradise. Mauritius remains a favorite for beach holidays, honeymoons, and business retreats, thanks to its scenic coastline and vibrant tourism industry.

9. The Gambia – Visa-Free Since 2019

Kenyans may visit The Gambia for up to 90 days without a visa. Known as “The Smiling Coast of Africa,” it offers relaxed beachside living, rich heritage, and a welcoming English-speaking environment.

10. Malawi – Visa-Free Since 2016

Known as “The Warm Heart of Africa,” Malawi grants Kenyan citizens 90 days of visa-free travel. Attractions include Lake Malawi, cultural villages, and a friendly atmosphere for adventure or relaxation.

These visa-free arrangements underscore Africa’s commitment to unity, ease of movement, and regional cooperation—giving Kenyan travelers more freedom than ever to explore, connect, and do business across the continent.