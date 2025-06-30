Australia to raise skilled visa salary thresholds

Responding to shifting labor market conditions, Australia will raise the minimum salary levels for employer‑sponsored skilled visas on 1 July 2025, the Department of Home Affairs has confirmed. The higher thresholds are intended to safeguard migrant wages, align visa settings with national earnings, and support regional development.

Key Threshold Increases

Threshold Current (to 30 Jun 2025) New (from 1 Jul 2025) Affected Visas Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT) AUD 73,150 AUD 76,515 Subclass 482 (Core Skills), Subclass 186 Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT) AUD 135,000 AUD 141,210 Subclass 482 (Specialist Skills) Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) AUD 73,150 AUD 76,515 Subclass 494, Subclass 187

Employers lodging nominations on or after 1 July 2025 must offer the higher of the new threshold or the Annual Market Salary Rate (AMSR).

Why the Adjustment?

Indexation: Thresholds rise by 4.6 % , mirroring growth in Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings.

Thresholds rise by , mirroring growth in Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings. Wage Integrity: Higher floors help prevent underpayment and protect both migrants and Australian workers.

Higher floors help prevent underpayment and protect both migrants and Australian workers. Regional Goals: Updated TSMIT supports fair pay for skilled employees outside major cities.

Updated TSMIT supports fair pay for skilled employees outside major cities. Migration Review: Changes implement recommendations for a clearer, more responsive skilled‑migration framework.

Impact Overview

Current visa holders and nominations lodged before 1 July 2025 remain under existing rules.

and remain under existing rules. Employers must budget for increased salary offers when submitting new nominations.

must budget for increased salary offers when submitting new nominations. Prospective applicants should ensure their remuneration packages meet or exceed the revised figures.

Practical Steps

Audit Employment Offers – Verify that proposed salaries satisfy the new CSIT, SSIT, or TSMIT, or exceed AMSR. Plan Early – Organisations hiring after the effective date should adjust HR budgets and timelines accordingly. Stay Informed – Monitor further Home Affairs updates to avoid processing delays.

These income‑threshold adjustments are designed to keep Australia’s skilled‑migration program competitive, transparent, and aligned with national wage trends. Employers and applicants alike should prepare now to ensure seamless visa processing after the July deadline.