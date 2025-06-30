U.S.: Senate starts final votes on tax overhaul

The U.S. Senate has commenced a marathon “vote-a-rama” session on President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax legislation, marking a critical phase in the GOP’s push to pass what has been billed as the cornerstone of Trump’s second-term agenda. This comes after an intense round of weekend deliberations that extended late into the night.

The House of Representatives narrowly passed the tax bill last month. Since then, Senate Republicans have been fine-tuning the measure to reflect their priorities, careful not to upset the delicate compromise already achieved in the lower chamber. The bill must return to the House for final approval of any Senate amendments before it can be signed into law by the president. Lawmakers are aiming for a self-imposed July 4 deadline for the bill’s enactment.

The legislation—titled “One Big, Beautiful Bill”—includes significant increases in funding for border security, defense, and energy production. These expenditures are partially offset by proposed reductions in healthcare and nutrition assistance programs. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the bill would raise the federal deficit by approximately $3.3 trillion over the next 10 years.

On Saturday, Senate Republicans moved the legislation forward with the support of all but two members, overcoming hours of delay as party leaders negotiated with remaining holdouts. The vote to proceed remained open for over three hours to accommodate internal discussions and secure sufficient backing. Minor adjustments were made to address concerns, allowing the bill to advance.

Senate Democrats, in an effort to slow the bill’s progression, insisted the entire text be read aloud—an exercise that lasted nearly 16 hours. Following that, each party was granted up to 10 hours for debate. After a brief overnight pause, the Senate launched into the “vote-a-rama,” a grueling process allowing unlimited amendments and continuous votes throughout the night. Democrats are expected to use this opportunity to compel Republicans to publicly take positions on contentious issues, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Republicans are using the budget reconciliation process to advance the bill, which allows passage with a simple majority and circumvents the typical 60-vote threshold required for most legislation. This limits Democrats’ ability to block the measure procedurally.

With a 53-seat majority, Republican leaders can afford to lose no more than three votes, relying on Vice President JD Vance to break a tie if necessary. Although some skeptical GOP senators agreed to advance the bill on Saturday, their support for final passage remains uncertain.

Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) were the only Republicans to oppose the motion to proceed and are expected to vote against the bill. On Sunday, Tillis—who recently announced he will not seek reelection—voiced his objections on the Senate floor, citing deep concerns over proposed Medicaid cuts.

“Republicans are about to make a mistake on health care,” Tillis warned, asserting that the bill contradicts Trump’s pledge to target only waste, fraud, and abuse in entitlement programs. “It is inescapable that this bill in its current form will betray the very promise that Donald J. Trump made,” he added, suggesting the president had been “misinformed.”

Tillis also criticized the GOP’s fast-tracked timeline, calling the July 4 deadline “artificial” and encouraging lawmakers to “take the time to get this right” by aligning more closely with House provisions on Medicaid.

Despite internal disagreements, Senate leadership appears committed to pushing the legislation forward. Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized Saturday that it was time to finalize the bill, stating: “53 members will never agree on every detail of legislation,” but affirmed the GOP’s “united commitment” to the effort.

Vice President Vance, though ultimately not required to cast a tie-breaking vote, remained actively engaged—meeting with key Republican holdouts to rally support amid mounting pressure from the White House.

On the other side of the aisle, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) warned on Sunday that the bill could become a “political albatross” for Republicans, predicting potential defections even within GOP ranks. “It’s not over until it’s over,” Warner cautioned during an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation. “I think many of my Republican friends know they’re walking the plank on this, and we’ll see if those who’ve expressed quiet consternation will actually have the courage of their conviction.”