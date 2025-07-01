Elon Musk blasts Trump’s tax bill, vows to oppose supporters

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has reignited his criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump’s expansive tax-cut and spending legislation, pledging to campaign against lawmakers who supported the measure despite having previously advocated for reduced government spending.

Following a period of relative quiet after clashing with Trump over the bill, Musk resumed his public opposition on Saturday as the Senate advanced the legislation, describing it in a post on his social media platform, X, as “utterly insane and destructive.”

By Monday, Musk had intensified his remarks, accusing lawmakers of hypocrisy:

“Lawmakers who had campaigned on cutting spending but backed the bill should hang their heads in shame!” he wrote.

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he added.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX further criticized the state of U.S. politics, claiming the bill reflected a lack of meaningful party distinction.

“That we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” he wrote, before calling once again for political realignment:

“Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Musk’s opposition to the legislation marks a significant shift in his relationship with President Trump. The tech mogul, who reportedly contributed nearly $300 million to Trump’s reelection campaign, also led the administration’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at reducing federal spending.

Musk has contended that the bill’s enormous expenditures would sharply increase the national debt and negate the savings achieved under DOGE.

While the actual impact of Musk’s criticism on Capitol Hill remains uncertain, Republican strategists have voiced concern that the deteriorating relationship between Trump and Musk could complicate efforts to maintain their congressional majority in the 2026 midterm elections.

The fallout from the feud has also affected financial markets. Tesla shares experienced sharp fluctuations amid the controversy, temporarily wiping out around $150 billion in market value before rebounding.