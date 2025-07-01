Mali military bases hit in suspected Jihadist assaults

Armed militants suspected to be jihadists mounted simultaneous assaults on several Malian military installations in the early hours of Tuesday, July 1, 2025, hitting an army base in the strategic western city of Kayes and other sites across the region, authorities and eyewitnesses reported.

In an official communiqué, Mali’s armed forces confirmed that “seven of its positions in the west had been targeted in coordinated attacks carried out very early this morning.” Residents and a local politician later corroborated incidents in at least four towns.

“We woke up in shock this morning. There’s gunfire, and from my house I can see smoke billowing towards the governor’s residence,” one Kayes resident told AFP. “The gunfire is intense.”

A police source added that “jihadists in pickup trucks” had besieged the Kayes military camp from the pre‑dawn hours.

“As a precaution, we left our shelter located not far from the camp. There’s still shooting,” he said.

Local political figure Sekou Niame Bathily wrote on Facebook that “the region of Nioro woke up in shock,” specifying that the towns of “Nioro, Sandare, and Gogui had sustained attacks.”

Mali has grappled with insurgent violence since 2012, facing threats from Al‑Qaeda‑ and Islamic State‑affiliated groups, separatist movements, and criminal networks. The latest coordinated strikes underscore the country’s continued security challenges despite ongoing military operations and regional counterterrorism efforts.