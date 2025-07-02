Diddy denied bail after guilty verdict

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain in custody as he awaits sentencing, following a mixed verdict in his closely watched sex-trafficking trial. A federal jury found him guilty on two out of five charges but cleared him of the most serious allegation — racketeering.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’s request for bail on Wednesday, citing his documented history of domestic violence. The ruling came just hours after the jury delivered its decision.

Combs was convicted of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was acquitted, however, of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

The jury, composed of eight men and four women, had earlier reported a deadlock on the racketeering count, noting that some members held “unpersuadable opinions on both sides.”

Combs was arrested in September 2024 after federal authorities accused him of engaging in a two-decade pattern — from 2004 to 2024 — of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims to satisfy his sexual desires.

“Mr. Combs has been given his life by this jury,” his lawyer said in court following the verdict.