Momodu applauds ADC as new opposition coalition platform

Veteran journalist and prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) figure, Dele Momodu, has commended the selection of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the official platform for Nigeria’s newly formed opposition coalition, describing the development as a significant milestone in the push to revive democratic values in the country.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Momodu said the decision reflects the coalition’s seriousness and debunks long-standing skepticism about the opposition’s ability to unite against what he called “barefaced oppression and tyranny.”

“To those who said opposition parties can’t form a formidable coalition, I’m happy they have demonstrated their determination and capacity to reject oppression,” he wrote.

Reiterating his consistent stance against one-party dominance, Momodu stressed that such political monopolies are harmful to democratic growth. He praised those working diligently—often behind the scenes—to shape this new alliance.

“No one should ever play God over fellow human beings. Live and let live should be our guiding principle in life,” he stated.

He added that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should now experience the same kind of pressure it once exerted on previous administrations when it rose to power through a merger of opposition parties.

“Let APC too feel some heat. After all, this was how it also came into existence. What happens next is in the hands of God. Congratulations are in order,” Momodu said.

The adoption of the ADC as the central platform for the opposition coalition follows strategic appointments within the party, including those of former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola. Their inclusion signals a concerted effort to build a viable and unified alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.