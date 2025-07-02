Jury delivers partial verdict in Diddy trial

A federal jury reached a partial verdict on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in the high-profile sex trafficking case against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs but was unable to come to a consensus on the most serious charge, racketeering.

In a note to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, jurors confirmed decisions on four of the five charges against Combs but indicated a deadlock on the racketeering count.

“We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4, and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides,” the note read.

Judge Subramanian instructed the jury to resume deliberations on the unresolved charge but adjourned the session until Wednesday.

The racketeering charge, listed as Count One, accuses the 55-year-old Combs of leading a criminal organization that coerced women into sex acts with escorts—an offense carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In addition to racketeering, Combs faces two charges of sex trafficking and two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

The trial, spanning seven weeks, followed a wave of civil lawsuits and culminated in criminal charges after Combs’ former partner, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. Though that case was settled for $20 million, it triggered multiple allegations and investigations.

Testimony during the trial included graphic descriptions from two women, including Ventura and another identified only as “Jane,” who claimed they were forced into degrading sexual encounters. Former employees also testified to violent behavior, while prosecutors introduced extensive records, including phone logs, financial documents, and surveillance footage.

Prosecutors alleged that Combs led a tightly controlled enterprise involving senior staff who enforced his authority through crimes such as forced labor, drug trafficking, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and witness tampering.

To convict Combs on the racketeering charge, the jury must unanimously agree that he conspired with others to commit at least two of the listed predicate offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that Combs was being unfairly portrayed and emphasized the lack of testimony from any alleged co-conspirators. He contended that, although Combs admitted to physical abuse, it did not equate to sex trafficking or racketeering.

Describing Combs as a “self-made, successful Black entrepreneur,” Agnifilo maintained that the relationships in question were consensual, albeit tumultuous. He also criticized the prosecution’s characterization of Combs as a manipulative abuser who operated in a “climate of fear.”

Prosecutors countered that the defense distorted the facts and minimized the traumatic experiences of the victims.

“He was so far past the line he couldn’t even see it,” said lead prosecutor Maurene Comey. “In his mind, he was untouchable. The defendant never thought that the women he abused would have the courage to speak out loud what he had done to them.”

“That ends in this courtroom,” she declared. “The defendant is not a god.”

Deliberations on the racketeering charge will continue Wednesday.