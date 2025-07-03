Trump to host five African leaders for trade-focused summit

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host a summit next week at the White House with leaders from five African nations, as part of a renewed effort to strengthen trade and investment ties. A senior White House official confirmed the meeting on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Heads of state from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal will convene in Washington on July 9 for a series of meetings and a working lunch focused on expanding “commercial opportunities.”

“President Trump believes that African countries offer incredible commercial opportunities which benefit both the American people and our African partners,” the official said.

Originally reported by Intelligence and Semafor, the summit will run from July 9 to 11 and represents a notable pivot in U.S.-Africa relations during Trump’s second term. Rather than continuing traditional foreign aid programs, the administration has emphasized trade-oriented partnerships aligned with its “America First” policy.

The White House has significantly scaled back aid to African nations, framing the change as a shift away from what it refers to as a “charity-based” model.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the administration’s new position on Tuesday, stating that:

“The U.S. will prioritise support for African nations that show both the ability and willingness to help themselves.”

Troy Fitrel, who leads the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, added that U.S. diplomats stationed across Africa will now be evaluated based on the commercial agreements they facilitate, rather than the outcomes of traditional development aid programs. This, officials say, signals a clear realignment in U.S. strategy toward the continent.