At least, 50 killed in severe flooding in Texas, 15 children; toll rising

At least, 50 killed in severe flooding in Texas, 15 children

USAfricaonline.com: 50 deaths have been confirmed across Texas as of the night of July 5, 2025, as severe flooding continues to hit and destroy the south-central area of the American ‘Lone Star State.’

Kerr County, near San Antonio, has been hit the hardest so far, reporting at least 43 people dead, including 15 children.

Kerr County official Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters at a press conference that several of the bodies are pending identification. The identities of five of the children are also still pending, officials said.

According to NBC News, the Catastrophic flooding struck central Texas yesterday, causing the Guadalupe River near Kerrville to surge by more than 20-26 feet within 90 minutes, leading to widespread damage and road washouts. Search and recovery efforts are ongoing.